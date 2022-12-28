The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 1-8:
Dec. 8
Jack, Cory W.: 37104 John St., Geismar; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hodges, Randall H.: 43449 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Harris, Tray: 8163 Royal Palmas Drive, Prairieville; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Picciola, John V.: 16153 La. 3235, Cut Off; 55; operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-second
James, Benny Jamar: 16311 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; 35; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 9
Bennett Jr., David Dorseyer: 118 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; 39; resisting an officer, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
North, Jamil James: 806 Oak St., Donaldsonville; 36; simple battery
Valentine, Jerry Michael: 13486 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; 56; stalking, soliciting for prostitutes, sexual battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hernandez-Suazo, Antonio: 12339 Deck Blvd., Geismar; 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Little, Sherman C.: 13330 Rue Maison Blvd., Gonzales; 62; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Espree, Marlon Jarrell, 165 Carlin St., Port Barre; 46; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hutchinson, Wesley S.: 23871 Boss Mcnabb Road, Livingston; 46; hold for other agency, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Bizette, Chad Robert: 9851 Jefferson Highway Apt. 25, Baton Rouge; 50; two counts surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Deon Javon: 800 Riverview Complex, No. 207A, Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Crandle, Janay Marie: 134 Evangeline Drive No. 207, Donaldsonville; 35; simple battery of persons with infirmities
Moses, Christopher Anthony: 277 Williams St., Donaldsonville; 26; domestic abuse battery
Latino, James: 104 Sugarlane Drive, Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders
Nguyen, Minh, Sinh: 14316 Essen Terrance, Gonzales; 37; domestic abuse battery
Bourg, Jacob F.: 339 E. 2nd St., Larose; 35; parole violation
Morrissey, Dillan J.: 1122 E. Grace St., Gonzales; 29; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, simple burglary (vehicle), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Hebert, Adam J.: 26857 Black Lake Club Road, Maurepas; two counts residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000, residential contractor fraud $5,000 to $25,000
Osborne Jr., Lawrence Eugene: 15249 Meadow Lane, Prairieville; 29; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Riley, Catherine R.: 38645 Bayou Pigeon Road, Plaquemine; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 10
Winkler, Jasson C.: 824 Arcadia Drive, Baton Rouge; 43; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sutherland, Nicolette Marline: 108 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; 40; operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-first
Frazier Jr., Merlin A.: 7322 Meadow Park Ave., Baton Rouge; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Leblanc, Jimmy: 1135 Lee Gordon Road, Arnaudville; 59; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of fentanyl, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Theriot, Seth: 11242 Tracy St., St. Amant; 35; domestic abuse battery
Boudreaux, Kyler Armand: 1426 W. Sidney St., Gonzales; 19; reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer
Roussel, Charles C.: 44046 W.E. Bill Stevens Road, St. Amant; 69, violations of protective orders
Triola, Devyn Jerard: 13431 Bayou Grand Drive, Gonzales; 24; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Daniels, Justin Alex: 9454 Williams Road, Gonzales; 24; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Riley, Bria J.: 921 W. Tony St., Gonzales; 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Materre, Lloyd A.: 610 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; 61; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gaspard, Meagan: 17914 Brennan Ave., Prairieville; 36; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 11
Blum, Shawn Keith: 12013 Roddy Road, Apt. 17, Gonzales; 52; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, security required, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road- exceptions, operating while intoxicated-first
Richard, Jerome: P.O. Box 552/200 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; 53; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, Procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle; passing a parked emergency vehicle, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sihto, Ginger: 10251 E. La. 936, St, Amant; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Donna Lee: 1324 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; 44; reckless operation, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, violations of protective orders
Noble, Jan Randall: 17166 Trinidad Drive, Prairieville; 56; domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment
Castillo, Nardu: 7550 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge; 23; careless operation (with accident), operating while intoxicated-first
Solorzano Sierra, Jimmy Wualdhein: 9989 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge; 24; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, no seat belt, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Verrett, Buddy: 42385 Moody Dixon Road, No. 1, Prairieville; 39; criminal trespass/all other offenses
Mahurin Jr., Wiley Earl: 14015 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales; 51; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin
Lee, Nathaniel: 38362 La. 30, Gonzales; 57, insulting or threatening an officer, disturbing the peace language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, soliciting donations without permit
Green, Michelle: 120 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; 31; simple battery
Lee, Christal Lilliman: 38362 La. 30, Gonzales; 43; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, insulting or threatening an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, unauthorized removal of shopping cart-basket-or dairy case, soliciting donations without permit
Sims, Rafael: 199 Fern St., Andalusia, Alabama; 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 12
Johnson, Quina Keshon: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; 44; theft less than $1,000
Martinez, Jesenia: 12353 Deck Blvd., Geismar; 25; domestic abuse battery
Oconnor, Emily Delta: 41275 Bertville Road, Gonzales; 31; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Aguilar, Lisa: 3510 Nuhn Day, New Braunfels, Texas; 51; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Lewis, Dontrel T.: 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; 36; theft less than $1,000
Barney, Dalverin Antonio: 17092 W. Willow Drive, Prairieville; 33, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Dec. 13
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 38270 N. Robert Wilson Road, Gonzales; 54; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dixon, Kameron Taylor: 14521 Stonegate Manor Drive, Gonzales; 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, indecent behavior with juveniles
Glasper, Kedrick Dante: 39074 2nd St., Darrow; 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Willis, Kristian Leigh: 44444 Braud St., Sorrento; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Falgout, Eugenia Marie: 43187 Marshall Bourgeois Road, Gonzales; 46; theft less than $1,000, unlawfully prescribing/distributing/dispensing/or assisting in illegally obtaining controlled dangerous substance
Lambert, Stephanie Templet: 42284 Bayou Narcisse Road, No. 10, Gonzales; 52; theft less than $1,000
Dec. 14
Simmons Jr., Herbert: 14429 Ridgewood Ave, Prairieville; 67; battery of a police officer, domestic abuse battery
Lane, Kentrel: 210 N. Louisiana Ave., Burnside; 37; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Waits, William: 1624 W. Cedar; 36; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Clayton, Richard Lee: 13520 Airline Highway, No. 12, Gonzales; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Lewis, Michael: 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose; 28; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Andrews, April Marie: 11650 Candace Drive, Baton Rouge; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kirklin, Kevin B.: 8336 Debate St., Sorrento; 58; aggravated battery
Dabney, Fabina Jermaine: 3835 Fairfield Ave., Baton Rouge; 41; two counts theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dec. 15
James, Clayton P.: 44285 George St., Sorrento; 36; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Meadors, Lance: 8711 Dave Clark Road, Denham Springs; 44; theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery