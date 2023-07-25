The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 13-20:
July 13
Millien, Stanley Jerode: 17376 W. Autumn Drive, Prairieville; 40; domestic abuse battery
McBride, Deandre: 251 Myrtle Grove Drive, Donaldsonville; 19; simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Jaylen Damaire: address unknown; 18; armed robbery
Johnson, D'andre D.: 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; 20; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault, assault by drive-by shooting
Cedotal, Edgar Joseph: 32402 La. 943 S, Donaldsonville; 55; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Rice, Joey T.: 42245 Moody Dixon Road, No. 20, Prairieville; 33; possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl
Fogle, Joseph Lee: 5593 La. 56, Chauvin; 38; second-degree murder
July 14
Levy, David: 926 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; 20; simple burglary (vehicle), theft of a firearm
Jones, James N.: 8365 Debate St., Sorrento; 59; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine)
Jackson Jr., Mark Anthony: 36437 La. 74, Geismar; 37; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-second
Hilliard, Stephen William: 1114 E. Angela St., Gonzales; 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance
Brooks, Dwayne: 411 E. Rome St., Gonzales; 52; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Caden Jeffery: 8346 Oak St., Sorrento; 18; armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery-use of firearm-additional penalty
Antoine, Clarissa: 5968 Thomas Lane, Brusly; 47; theft less than $1,000
Cooks, Gerald Leeonta: 38278 Josh Brown Road, Gonzales; 27; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple burglary (vehicle)
Williams, Daujanay Chauntrell: 3732 La. 1, Napoleonville; 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud
Glover, Alfred: 419 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; 35; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
July 15
Daigrepont, Michael: 15101 Forest Oak St., Prairieville; 35; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Becnel, Nicole Gaudet: 44319 Gold Place Road, St Amant; 52; stopping/standing/or parking prohibited in specified places, false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response
Felton, lrell: 1710 W. Paris St., Gonzales; 40; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Joseph, Jamil Jaheim: 120 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 19; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, theft less than $1,000
July 16
Young, Frederick: 15069 Braud Road, Prairieville; 57; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Lebeau, Jason Dean: 43264 Moody Dixon, Road No. 21, Prairieville; 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Earl III, Wilbert: 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales; 38; aggravated second-degree battery
Daigrepont, Michael: 15101 Forest Oak St., Prairieville; 35; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
July 17
Noil, Cary Vincent: address unknown, Gretna; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Martinez, Blaze Michael: 40116 Rebecca Lane, Prairieville; 34; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, no motor vehicle insurance, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation
Carter, Colby: 1310 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 33; surety, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, aggravated assault with a firearm, theft less than $1,000
Williams, Johanna Marie: 26064 Wimbledon Drive, Denham Springs; 50; identity theft under $300, theft less than $1,000, monetary instrument abuse
Dukes Jr., Gary Keith: 7042 Mesbury Drive, Baton Rouge; 39; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others)
Dorsey, Eric Antoine: 606 Pine St., Apt. C, Donaldsonville; 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery
Lanoux, Chase Craig: 11163 E. Lanoux Road, Gonzales; 35; state probation violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 18
Mullins, Broderick Sugar Ray: 1330 Jim Taylor Drive, Apt. 48, Baton Rouge; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams Jr., Derico Jerard: 5348 Canterdale Ave., Baton Rouge; 22; theft less than $1,000, monetary instrument abuse
Hughes, Elisha Ray: 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
July 19
Allen Jr., Freddie Earl: 706 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Julien, Donovan Joseph: 39179 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 26; resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Kirk, Jessica Greer: 305 S. Nickens Ave., Gonzales; 50; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Michel, Nicholas Earl: 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 37; hold for other agency, probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Garner, Shannon: 14086 Airline Highway, Gonzales; 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Curtis, Keenan D.: 36281 Crestway Ave., Geismar; 28; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Moncrieffe Jr., Justin Fitzgerald: 23243 Berry View Drive, Denham Springs; 18; three counts criminal trespass/ All Other Offenses, theft of a firearm, three counts simple burglary (vehicle)