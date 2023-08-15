The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 20-27:
July 20
Rome, Phillip Joseph: 101 Marcello St., Donaldsonville; 32; state probation violation, failure to register and notify as a sex offender-failure to pay fees, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, unlawful presence of a sex offender
Williams, David T.: 18375 John Broussard Road, Prairieville; 59; probation violation parish, negligent carrying of a concealed handgun, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, illegal carrying of weapons, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-third, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Walker IV, John: 3697 Riverboat Lane, No. 12, Addis; 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Bottoms Jr., Ronald Wayne: 42523 Graham Lane, Gonzales; 41; violations of protective orders, aggravated second-degree battery
Johnson, Jakai Shamon: 1201 N. Sugar Ridge Road, LaPlace; 18; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, armed robbery
July 21
Morris, Ashari: 36 New St., Natchez, Mississippi; 21; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, unlawful distribution, possession or use of theft alarm deactivation devices, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, obstruction of justice/all others, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, organized retail theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Dobbs, Daniel Lee: 41285 Oak Harbor Road, Prairieville; 37; parole violation, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to register and notify as a sex offender-failure to pay fees
Brown, Natkishia Nicole: 1819 America St., Donaldsonville; 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Evers Jr., John D.: 37300 Manchac Lane, Prairieville; 57; careless operation (with accident), flight from an officer, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first
July 22
Edmonston, Cullen: 14515 Double M Ext., Gonzales; 20; view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, false certificates, traffic-control signals, general speed law, careless operation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Duplessis, Desiree: 43264 Moody Dixon Road, 22, Prairieville; 19; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Potter, Kyndal Leigh: 1910 S. Ruth Ave., Gonzales; 23; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Oncale, Richard Paul: 1725 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales; 53; failure to appear-bench warrant
Alsay, Dexter: 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville; 35; telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Desharnais, Blanca A.: 12448 Old Mill Drive, Geismar; 49; procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle, passing a parked emergency vehicle, vehicle turning left at intersection, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first
July 23
West, Jordan Russell: 39179 Superior Wood Ave., Gonzales; 39; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Cox, Gerald Joseph: 105 1/2 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; 55; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
Lopez, Lazaro Luis Enrique: 14321 N. Holly St. Baton Rouge; 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of registration provisions, operating while intoxicated-second, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance
Torres, Jose: address unknown, Gonzales; 43; careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Miles, Nathaniel: 38294 Holly St., Gonzales; 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brooks, Joshua B.: 122 N. 13th St., Baton Rouge; 26; simple battery
Cole, Paula Ann: 616 S. Bienville Ave., Gonzales; 52; domestic abuse battery
Lee, Christal Lilliman: 38362 La. 30, No. 117, Gonzales; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
July 24
Rodgers, Terrell T.: 14496 Airline Highway, No.1324, Gonzales; 21; view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, drag racing and racing on public roads, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Butler, Jonathan M.: 2281 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
Walker, Kevin D.: 128 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 39; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Mapp, Ashanti: 138 Wade St., Apt. 2, Jersey City, New Jersey; 21; bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Bibbins, Jonathan Lawrence: 10795 Mead Road, No. 915, Baton Rouge; 42; violations of protective orders
Munson, Joseph D.: 41148 Merrimac Drive, Sorrento; 42; domestic abuse battery
Covington Jr., Victor Alonza: 39067 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales; 34; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Lebeuf, Kalia Deshalia: 4566 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge; 19; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft less than $1,000
Ramirez, Ricardo: 41270 Merritt Evans Road, No. 32, Prairieville; 47; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple Burglary
July 25
Crockett, Traylon Anthony: 3804 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge; 22; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Joseph, Demonte Trevone: 257 Sherman Walker Road, Garyville;19; hold for other agency, armed robbery
Hammac, Holly: 13525 Brown Road, Denham Springs; 37; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Davis, Rodney: 8911 GSRI Ave., Baton Rouge; 26; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery
July 26
Watts, Taylor Seth: 10624 Shermoor Drive, Baton Rouge; 31; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Marble, Charles Kai: 156 Hidden Acres Road, Lucedale, Mississippi; 46; second-degree battery
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 1000 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; 31; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Hilbert Jr., Michael Thomas: 14350 La. 44 Unit C, Gonzales; 44; intentional littering prohibited, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Lawless, Daniel Ray: 17410 J.B. Averett, Livingston; 46; violations of protective orders
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Kenley, Devon L.: 6250 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge; 45; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Huang, Ningye: 2819 S. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales; 62; licensure-qualifications, prostitution by massage, public nuisance, massage establishments (residing), massage establishments (licensed)
Zhao, Yaping: 602 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; 67; licensure-qualifications, prostitution by massage, public nuisance, massage establishments (residing), massage establishments (licensed)
Benn, Jada: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Tanner, Paul J.: 230 S. Roscoe St., Gonzales; 61; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Anderson, Regina: 43076 Pass Manchac Court, Prairieville; 49; domestic abuse battery
July 27
Sowell, Krystal Monique: 1702 S. Lanoux Ave., No. 34, Gonzales; 37; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Joseph, Dontrell Christopher: 420 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; 42; disturbing the peace/ simple assault
Guist, David Wayne: 46110 Doot Road, St. Amant; 66; bond revocation