The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 28-Aug. 3:
July 28
Alonso, Ryver Brian: 14576 West David Drive, Hammond; 22; no seat belt, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, driving on roadway laned for traffic, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated-first
Banks, Derrick: 1849 Darlene Court, New Orleans; 44; stalking, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Andrade, Alexander Daniel: 12195 Roddy Road, Lot No. 4, Gonzales; 18; driver must be licensed, failure to seek assistance, hit-and-run driving-death or serious bodily injury
Andrade, Charlie Ratel: 12195 Roddy Road, Gonzales; 30; injuring public records, failure to seek assistance, accessories after the fact
Diaz-Deandrade, Maria Virginia: 12195 Roddy Road, Gonzales; 57; obstruction of justice/all others, injuring public records, accessories after the fact
Moreno, Maria Olivia: 120 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; 60; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Latil, Brannon: 13424 N. Eisworth Ave., Baton Rouge; 41; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (vehicle), unauthorized entry of a place of business
West, Jordan Russell: 39179 Superior Wood Ave., Gonzales; 39; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
July 29
Rodriguez, Williams Fernando: 309 E. Verna St., Gonzales; 22; hold for other agency, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, aggravated battery
Villenurve, David P.: 504 E. Roosevelt St. Gonzales; 53; breach of bail condition, operating vehicle while license is suspended, mirrors, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Crowley, lzely Roland: 86 Green St., Macon; 33; simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
July 31
Blazek, Matthew Robert: 41517 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; 36; domestic abuse battery
Patel, Alaykumar D.: 25270 Burlington Drive, Denham Springs; 27; driver must be licensed, reckless operation, flight from an officer-aggravated
Johnson, Rayquain Karl: 36418 Belle Journee Ave., Geismar; 24; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Eppinett, Tanner Chase: 14576 Bluff Road, Prairieville; 27; state probation violation
Casso, Cori Clayton: 39306 Camp Drive, Prairieville; 46; state probation violation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Halker, Brant Marion: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., No. 101, Gonzales; 47; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault
Aug. 1
Arceneaux, Joshua C.: 45216 Lake Settlement Drive, Prairieville; 34; simple assault, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Bernard, Brandon A.: 14 Winners Circle, New Orleans; 36; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Bateman, Daniel Troy: 13396 La. 44, Gonzales; 46; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, domestic abuse battery
Burns Jr., Jason: 16326 La. 44, Prairieville; 27; cruelty to juveniles
Hebert, Blake: 42426 Shady Pine Lane, Gonzales; 26; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary
Butler, Trent J.: 18491 Andrew Jackson Ave., Prairieville; 21; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Acosta, Cade Joseph: 1872 St. Simon Lane, Port Allen; 21; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Gabriel, Brennon L.: 1932 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 2
Khirvisana, Rully: 41063 Cannon Road No. 1403, Gonzales; 48; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), domestic abuse battery
Robertson, Gary Lee: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales; 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,
Watkins, Christopher Dale: 424 Azalea Drive, Westwego; 39; hold for other agency, two counts simple burglary, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Tillman-Lawrence, Charles: 10132 Tribbet Lane, St. James; 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Boldon, Dominick Lee: 6456 Patio Court, Gonzales; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nelson, Lemonica Glorial: 7212 Freetown St., St. James; 29; aggravated battery
Johnson, John C.: 14390 La. 44, Unit A, Gonzales; 33; aggravated criminal damage to property, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Irvin, Lindal: 1935 S Edward Ave., Gonzales; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant