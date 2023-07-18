The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 6-13:
July 6
Rood, Darlene Kay: 17797 Airline Highway No. 12, Prairieville; 66; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Johnson, Edwinneisha T.: 4436 Marchand School Road, Darrow; 23; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, reckless operation, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Walters, Tyler M.: 14186 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; 26; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Fletcher, Alaun: 3200 Ann Drive, Vacherie; 23; simple burglary (vehicle), failure to appear-bench warrant
Jaber, Aya: 40087 Trace Ave., Prairieville; 34; theft less than $1,000,
Gauthier Jr., Michael: 809 Pine St., Donaldsonville; 46; violations of protective orders, theft less than $1,000
Murphy II, Sean Ryan: 13200 Depen St., Gonzales; 19; surety, state probation violation, two count failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MOMA), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Grosse, Robert Shawn: 41120 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
July 7
Wiltz, Pamela Himel: 13474 Leola Lane, Gonzales; 50; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, second-degree battery
Lessard, Ashley Nicole: 13069 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant; 36; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, second-degree battery
Smith, Terryana Nicollette: 141 DVille Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Miller II, William French: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant
Leblanc, Nicholas Haynes: 2222 Carmel Ave., Lafayette; 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Clouatre Jr., Manuel: 13190 Depen St., Gonzales; 38; domestic abuse battery
Clouatre, Megan: 13190 Depen St., Gonzales; 35; domestic abuse battery
Leblanc, Kary Pal: 10581 Martin Road, Gonzales; 48; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, probation violation
July 8
Lang, Laron: 1317 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 22; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Smith, Tevon Jakeem: 18162 River Landing Drive, Prairieville; 18; illegal carrying of weapons
Jones, James Earl: 17950 Airline Highway No. 932, Prairieville; 33; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
White, Conley Lane: 5424 Halsey St., Baton Rouge; 31; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica: 35204 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 9
Soule, India: 415 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; 26; insulting or threatening an officer, operating while intoxicated-second, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, battery of a police officer-in legal custody
Parker, Darryl P.: address unknown, Zachary; 61; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Martinez, Mark Anthony: address unknown, Baton Rouge; 36; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Chanchavac, Manuel: 12373 Susan Place Drive, Gonzales; 32; false certificates, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Alsay, Makalia Shantrell: 301 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; 23; violations of protective orders
Miller Jr., Michael Anthony: 3166 Wire Lane, Donaldsonville; 46; gross littering prohibited, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Beatrice Ationette: 8155 Pleasant Hill St., Convent; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, owner to secure registration, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Lawson, Ken Anthony: 43547 Brittany St., Sorrento; 35; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
July 10
Hampton, Cedric Joseph: 915 W. Elrem St., Gonzales; 21; battery of a dating partner
Mason, Raynardo Cephas: 10546 Springbrook Ave., Baton Rouge; 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Cowart, Jesse James 318 Stephens Road, Vidalia; 31; two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, battery of a dating partner; serious injury
Silby, Natasha L.: 38357 Pierce Road, Gonzales; 38; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Silby, Diamontina: 38357 Pierce Road, Gonzales; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Maurice, Alvin Anthony: 1960 N. Prieur Drive, New Orleans; 50; forgery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sevilla, Garcia Veronica: 505 E. Verna St., Gonzales; 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Furnish, Justin Kent: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; 32; violations of protective orders
Smith, Brianna Grace: 44071 Maurice Bourgeois Road, St Amant; 25; domestic abuse battery
Reynaud, Benjamin Nicholas: 308 Turtle Creek Lane, St. Rose; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
July 11
Garlepied, Kimberly H.: 45062 Lake Settlement Drive, Prairieville; 52; domestic abuse battery-with a weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Motichek, Carruth Clair: 14640 Picou Road, Maurepas; 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bevins, Shawn Michael: 20260 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine; 27; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Lake II, Frederick Charles: 16497 Jefferson Oaks Drive, Prairieville; 35; sexual abuse of an animal, video voyeurism, pornography involving juveniles, unlawful possession of videotape of protected persons under R.S. 15:440.1 et seq.
Young, Quinton: 3556 North St., Baton Rouge; 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Daniel Earl: 2926 Brady St., Baton Rouge; 36; theft less than $1,000, theft of a firearm
Carpenter, Antoine Jordan: 999 N. 9th St. Apt. 228, Baton Rouge; 22; domestic abuse battery
Deslatte, Keith Anthony: 37215 Prairie Drive, Prairieville; 64; domestic abuse battery
Gaudet, Jeanine Rose: 39075 Germany Road, Prairieville; 40; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Glover, Tyler A.: 829 W. Wellington St., Gonzales; 31; domestic abuse battery
Boudreaux, Jade Michael: 8190 Brittany Road, Sorrento; 21; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of
any other felony, armed robbery-attempted armed robbery-use of firearm-additional penalty
Henry Jr., James Lee: 1333 N. Willow Ave., Gonzales; 51; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), two counts theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 12
Thomas, Sean Elliott: 707 Nottingham Road, Laplace; 30; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, battery of a dating partner
Varnado, Angel M.: 14516 Scenic Highway, Zachary; 34; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Winfrey, Daniel: 39346 Nutall Oak Ave., Prairieville; 39; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Quebedeaux, Paige Nicole: 40501 Nicholas Melancon Road, Prairieville; 26; state probation violation
Morgan, Lorenzo, Jr: 416 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
Holmes, Damien Terrell: 42378 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville; 32; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bell, Reginald Tyrone: 7112 Moran Road, Gonzales; 52; theft less than $1,000
Simpson, Lauren A.: 34656 Perkins Road, Denham Springs; 36; revocation of parole, failure to appear-bench warrant
Pitts, Brooklyn Dia: 11528 Old Hammond Highway No. 805, Baton Rouge; 27; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Brown, Mike Darrel: 37348 La. 30 No. 149, Geismar; 28; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Vessel, Brenterica Nacole: 1724 S. Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge; 32; theft less than $1,000
Winfrey, Carris Benard: 37187 Audubon Park Ave., Geismar; 35; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
July 13
Groves, Catherine: 1727 N. Magnolia Ave., Gonzales; 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)