The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 1-8:
June 1
Hebert, Steven Paul: 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Scott, Edward J.: 15201 N. Main St., Gonzales; 77; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Prejean, Terry Joseph: 7134 La. 308, Belle Rose; 32; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft over $25,000, simple burglary (all others)
Thomas, Gilbrea Elyij: 347 Barreca St., Norco; 23; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Chaney, Tyreke: 33924 Kingfisher St., Denham Springs; 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lucas, Jackalyn Marie: 41068 N. 1st St., Ponchatoula; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Jones, Justin: 3104 Broussard Road, Donaldsonville; 19; failure to appear-bench warrant
Felix, Paige P.: 3007 Saluta Miata Court, Katy, Texas; 26; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substances, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (oxycodone), distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (cocaine), distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Britt, Michael Ray 42333 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 32; violations of protective orders
Williams, Leanne Lachelle: 228 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 31; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
June 2
Bolden, Frank Lee: 41063 Cannon Road No. 1202, Gonzales; 41; expired driver’s license, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, wrongful display of plates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Owen, Kaitlyn D.: 103 McClarin Court, Lebanon, Tennessee; 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kibby, Kristopher Ledell: 10695 Gerald Drive, Baton Rouge; 47; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Medine, Kirt J.: 11279 La. 22, St. Amant; 62; security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Davis, Eamon Christian: 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville; 24; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim, theft less than $1,000
Butler Jr., Frank Martin: 45256 Paul Road, St. Amant; 53; failure to appear-bench warrant
Miller, Johntrevon: 1522 S. Sanctuary Ave., Gonzales; 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, establishing of speed zones, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substances
Green, Takoia Laquelle: 506 Martin Luther King Drive, Donaldsonville; 33; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
June 3
Saldana, David: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave. No. 71, Gonzales; 38; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery
Francis, Robert: address unknown; 46; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/ weapons law violation
Rhodes, Duncan Alan: 17082 Hunter's Trace W, Prairieville; 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Gonzalez, Juan Alfonso: 6085 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; 24; simple burglary (vehicle)
Mixon, Jennifer Nielsen: 42057 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; 50; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Carter, Jeranai Mania: 42372 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Hidalgo, Seth Michael: 7522 1 La. S, Donaldsonville; 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts theft less than $1,000
June 4
Johnson, Adrian Leon: 39079 Venus Ave., Darrow; 19; failure to appear-bench warrant
Powell, Allison: 12195 Roddy Road No. 16, Gonzales; 38; battery of a dating partner
McCormick, Sarah Catherine: 41498 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Williams, Enricco D.: 1131 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales; 44; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Robinson, Mickey Lynn: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Borne, Cory Anthony: 12105 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant; 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hogan, Jynesha Denise: 6183 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, simple burglary (vehicle)
Jackson Jr., Emile: 43498 Jackson Road, Prairieville; 52; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (all others)
Jenkins III, Thomas: 1104 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; 52; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
June 5
Riddle, Rachel Renee: 1349 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; 46; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; 30; state probation violation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Tinoco, Luis: 42057 Moody Dixon Road No. 22, Prairieville; 30; domestic abuse battery
Michel, Patrick Gerard: 13217 Cole Drive, Gonzales; 37; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Jones, Anthony: 800 Riverview Complex 103C, Donaldsonville; 42; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Phelps, Daniel: 23019 La. 16, Denham Springs; 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine)
Dixon, Jamie: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, breach of bail condition
Templet, Colby John: 3413 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; 36; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), violations of protective orders
Wood, Trevor: 7569 Trailview Drive, Gonzales; 39; violations of protective orders
Stovall, Aaron Miguel: 5715 Macarthur Blvd., New Orleans; 30; aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer, reckless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (oxycodone)
Williams, Brandon: 32775 Adams Drive, White Castle; 27; monetary instrument abuse
Thomas, Sherrie D.: 17797 Airline Highway No. 20, Prairieville; 56; theft less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, theft less than $1,000
Sampson, Hunter Ray: 13816 Marlin Ave., Baton Rouge; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kennedy, Brandon Scott: 18007 Grace St., Prairieville; 33; no motor vehicle insurance, simple burglary (all others), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Reine, Jailyn Michelle: 44300 Pitre Lane, St. Amant; 22; simple burglary (all others), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
June 6
Bastien, Herline: 1950 North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge; 26; simple battery, aggravated assault,
Batiste, Vonzell Dontrell: 306 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; 34; second degree battery, second degree robbery
McGruder, Brittney Debrion: 1855 Rabier Lane, Sunshine; 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, aggravated burglary-with weapon
Hamilton, Kendrick Michael: 419 Chetimatchas St., Donaldsonville; 29; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Sims, Brittany Shana: 275 W. Harrison, Baton Rouge; 36; theft less than $1,000
Parker, Terralynn Lashaune: 4772 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, organized retail theft $1,000 to $5,000
William, Marlon Lee: 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; 42; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 7
Domangue, Edward Davis: 2281 Magnolia St., New Orleans; 40; distribution/possession with intent to distribute MOMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Harold, Malcolm Fitzgerald: 2059 Jasper Ave. No. D, Baton Rouge; 56; operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Breaux, Cade Joseph: 40347 Jason Kinchen Lane, Gonzales; 20; operating while intoxicated-first; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substances, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, careless operation (with accident)
June 8
Culpepper, Robert M.: 13386 Orleans Drive, Gonzales; 34; domestic abuse battery-strangulation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism