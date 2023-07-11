The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 15-22:
June 15
Robertson, Gary Lee: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Evans, Justin David: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; 34; no seat belt, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, two counts driving on right side of road-exceptions, two counts driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals/stop signs/yield signs, two counts aggravated flight from an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs,
Prados, Edrick Jude: 36294 C Braud Road, Prairieville; 38; threatening a public official-penalties/definitions, terrorizing
Joiner Jr., James Paul: 306 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville; 38; criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary
Drago, Sonya: 43364 Norwood Road, Prairieville; 42; aggravated second-degree battery, accessories after the fact
Johnson, Michael W.: 12529 Parkvale Drive, Baton Rouge; 56; simple criminal damage to property $500 to $50,000, theft over $25,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Prieskop, David Addison: 16151 Galvez Ave., Prairieville; 36; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacob, Blane Anthony: 197 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Muse Sr., Michael Joseph: 305 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville; 64; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, aggravated criminal damage to property
June 16
Burrell, Camron Amari: 363 W. Pine Grove Court, Prairieville; 19; traffic-control signals, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Prinz, Starr Marie: 18459 La Trace Road, French Settlement; 41; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, general speed law, failure to appear-bench warrant
Nicholas, Gregory: 8319 La. 3125, Convent; 59; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Scott, Courtney: 35796 River Oaks Road, Geismar; 47; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Reed, Elizabeth Merlene: 228 E. Eister St., Shreveport; 26; simple burglary, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Rogers, Landen Michael: 23879 Waterford Court, Denham Springs; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting
Pizzolato, Devin Paul: 4235 Evelina St., Fordoche; 31; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear-bench warrant
Veillion, Cody James: 26490 La. 77, Plaquemine; 27; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, aggravated assault
Martin, Lajuan Vontrell: 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; 22; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Alvarez, Jose Luis: address unknown; 39; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
June 17
Harris, Lee: 1623 S. Sandra Ave., Gonzales; 68; domestic abuse battery
Thorns, James Julian: 42645 Baystone Ave., Prairieville; 50; state probation violation, domestic abuse battery
Dotson, Micca Dane: 18165 John Broussard Road, Prairieville; 32; surety, vehicular negligent injuring, aggravated criminal damage to property, operating while intoxicated-third, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Harrison, Trevor Nehemiah: 12525 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; 31; resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner
Irvin, Michawl Lee: 6125 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge; 24; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, false certificates, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, following vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles/and motordriven cycles, illegal carrying of weapons, reckless operation
Sauceman, Davonta Leon: 8544 S. St. Landry, Gonzales; 23; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/all other offenses, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, aggravated assault with a firearm
Turner, Kole: 1416 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 18; discharging firearms within city limits
Washington, Armease Denzel: 37313 La. 74, No. 168, Geismar; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 18
Breaux, Lacey Mae: 39173 Germany Road, Prairieville; 35; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Prudhomme, Ted: 14499 Ridge Road, Prairieville; 27; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, aggravated assault
Touchet, Brennan James: 905 N. Janice St., Gonzales; 32; no seat belt, driving on divided highways, security required, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Johnson, Torrey Tramaine, 41161 Hidden Cove Ave., Gonzales; 40; violations of protective orders
Ramos-Leiva, Kendy Fabricio: 7100 Renwick Drive, Apt. 108, Houston; 25; hold for other agency, driving on roadway laned for traffic, child passenger restraint system, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first
Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige: 12368 Rue de le Bois, Gonzales; 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation, resisting an officer, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Charles, Tinivia: 7168 Gavette Road, St. James; 39; aggravated assault
Ponce, Erick: 16168 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; 23; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another
June 19
Charles, Trinity Raylynn: 2020 S. Veterans Blvd., Apt. 1223, Gonzales; 23; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Preston, Rashaun: 629 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Thibodeaux, Samantha: 42467 Wynstone Drive, Prairieville; 46; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Johnson, Shanna J.: 15181 Melrose Drive, No. 11, Prairieville; 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Naquin, Ryan: 3681 La. 3125, Paulina; 36; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Coleman Jr., Spencer Dwayne:1490 Besson Lane, St. Gabriel; 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, four counts theft less than $1,000
Williams, Aja M.: 1108 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales; 32; bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse
Knight, Marion: 8338 Oak St., Sorrento; 54; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Ruth, Titus: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave. 43, Gonzales; 32; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
June 20
West, Roderic T.: 36448 La. 74, Geismar; 46; domestic abuse battery
Morgan, Monica B.: 44047 W.E. Bill Stevens Road, St Amant; 54; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, offenses against intellectual property over $500
Aaron, Dawn M.: 15181 Melrose Drive, Prairieville; 45; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lee, Myron Beau: 2019 S. Woodlawn Ave., Gonzales; 21; theft of a firearm
Williams, Jasmon Anthony: 321 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose; 35; two counts battery of a dating partner, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple robbery, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm
Brown Jr., Marvin Patrick: 37092 First St., Darrow; 29; malfeasance in office, simple battery
Stevens, Tristian E.: 12402 Ruth Road, Gonzales; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 21
Lee, Artneisha Chavonte: 24741 Huey St., Plaquemine; 29; bank fraud
Trench, Jamis L.: 1930 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; 36; two counts simple battery, simple criminal damage to property
Newton, Greyson: 1587 Richland Ave., Baton Rouge; 38; violations of protective orders, stalking
Guice, Derrick: 806 W. Julia St., Baton Rouge; 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Simon, Matthew Kyle: 11616 Industriplex Blvd., No. 27, Baton Rouge; 46; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Piper, Jessie: 3043 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge; 18; three counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft of a firearm, three counts simple burglary (vehicle),
McLain, Steven: 12019 Arthur Clouatre Road, St. Amant; 65; failure to appear-bench warrant
Perrilloux, Michael Louis: 12419 Deck Blvd., Geismar; 27; resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required
June 22
Goodman, Patrick Lee: 14423 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Papizan, Gabrielle: 15143 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville; 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Rivas, David Salomon: 13526 Woodring Court, Houston; 25; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first