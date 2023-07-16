The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 22-29:
June 22
Goodman, Patrick Lee: 14423 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Papizan, Gabrielle: 15143 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville; 29; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Rivas, David Salomon: 13526 Woodring Court, Houston; 25; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Bottoms Jr., Ronald Wayne: 42523 Graham Lane, Gonzales; 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Moses, John Anthony: 1619 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating while intoxicated-first
Roddy, John Victoran: 17329 J T Roddy Road, Prairieville; 75; domestic abuse battery
Leblanc, Corey Alan: 18585 Cheek Road, Livingston; 34; bond revocation, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving
June 23
Taylor III, Nathan: 40471 Hawthorne Drive, Darrow; 25; operating while intoxicated-first
Kleinpeter, Patrick: 37202 Miller Road, Prairieville; 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jimenez, Luis: 12202 Martinez Lane, Gonzales; 19; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Smith, Bryan Wayne: 41036 Marchand Road, No. 21, Gonzales; 50; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Fisher, Bobby: 1504 S. Vista Ave., Gonzales; 47; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Dixon, Devin Demon: 14146 Martin Moran Road, No. 1, Gonzales; 32; state probation violation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana-second, domestic abuse battery-third offense
Landry, Jason Paul: 1416 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; 39; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, security required, careless operation, expired MVI, hit-and-run driving
June 24
Hoover, Tujack Gene: 3776 Tulane Drive, Kenner; 55; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Aaron Brad 3037 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge; 49; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Williams, Nelshon Avante: 44305 La. 42; Prairieville; 21; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, aggravated flight from an officer
Halker, Brant Marion: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., No. 101, Gonzales; 47; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Weams, Katoya: 335 E. Spillman St., Gonzales; 40; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
June 25
Wilkinson, Joseph Cory: 32403 Avants Road, Walker; 32; stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated-first
Cashio, Zachary Wayne: 40274 Parker Road, Prairieville; 28; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nino, Juan Carlos: 17003 Queen Palm Drive, Penitas, Texas; 36; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third
Mayeaux, Dylan Paul: 16311 Wesley Evans Ext., Prairieville; 21; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Johnson, Jazzlyn: 1509 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of registration provisions, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Blackwell, Michael Jamaal: 12195 Roddy Road, No. 12, Gonzales; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Samantha Renee: 644 W. Jeansonne St., Apt. 1, Gonzales; 39; aggravated assault with a firearm, failure to appear-bench warrant
June 26
Alonso, Dagoberto Perez: 42275 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 61; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Robinson, Melissa Ann: 42350 Church Point Road, Gonzales; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Marcus E.: 40126 Reese Lane, Prairieville; 35; prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)
Smith, Karrigan R.: 41379 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts hold for other agency
Hammons, Lindsey Nichole: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Chaney, Lindale: 108 Railroad Ave., Gonzales; 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, issuing worthless check $1,000 to $5,000
June 27
Hatcher, Mica L.: 40311 Jack Leblanc Road, Gonzales; 45; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Penalber, Brenan Andrew: 15423 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; 20; second-degree battery
Degelos, Candice: 39486 La. 929, Prairieville; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Boudreaux, Justin: 359 Morris Town Bypass, Raceland; 30; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackman, William Forshay: 40150 La. 42, Prairieville; 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second-degree battery
Mccabe, Rheagan Layne: 14033 Mire Road, Gonzales; 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Lomas, Robert Lee: 12291 Deck Blvd., Geismar; 31; child desertion, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ricard, Felicia Ann: 1809 Branch Road, Livingston; 33; battery of a dating partner
June 28
Johnson, Zoran: 106 Boone St., Winnfield; 38; battery of a dating partner
Davis, Kelvon Q.: 1506 Carroll St., Donaldsonville; 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Tambling, Brandon Edward: 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackson Jr., Derrick Lavert: 41083 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Snell, Courtney Davante: 1450 South Vega Drive, Baton Rouge; 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
June 29
Jackson, Lance Dion: 1019 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; 33; operating while intoxicated-first