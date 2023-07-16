The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 29-July 6:
June 29
Allen, Elizabeth Michelle: 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville; 43; bank fraud, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
Walker Jr., Lyle: 12418 Faucheux Road, Gonzales; 53; engaging in business of contracting without authority prohibited-penalty, residential contractor fraud $5,000 to $25,000
Weaver, Rebecca A.: 9771 Jefferson Highway Apt. 180, Baton Rouge; 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ward, Brittany N.: 800 Riverview Complex 103C, Donaldsonville; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, inciting to riot
Schonberg, Courtney L.: 709 E. McGinnis St., Donaldsonville; 34; inciting to riot
June 30
Hengst, Dustin James: 15458 Sheree Drive, Gonzales; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Delacerda, Ashlee Renee: 47187 La. 937, St. Amant; 40; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin
Bossier, Mary Katherine: address unknown; 31; possession of heroin
Ansley, Logan: address unknown; 19; cruelty to juveniles
Winfrey, DaShawn L.: 210 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Rivere Jr., Anthony Felix: 17701 Suma Lake Drive Apt B206, Livingston; 21; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Thomas Jr., Wilbert Lee: 38270 Graystone Ave., Prairieville; 24; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
July 1
Rhodes, Jenna Michelle: 18134 Billy Blvd., Prairieville; 35; false certificates, registration/commercial vehicles-expired plate, security required, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Solomon Jr., Quincy J.: 1606 Phillip St. Lot 5, Donaldsonville; 46; obedience to police officers and traffic signs, driver must be licensed, failure to appear-bench warrant
Terrell, Michael Grant: 12343 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 26; two counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, careless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, false certificates, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, three counts violations of protective orders, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Wilson, Dameon Andre: 45305 John Sheets Road, St. Amant; 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Cotton, Letitia: 13491 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; 43; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
July 2
Wilson, James Charles: 7514 Eva St., Sorrento; 51; failure to appear-bench warrant
Aydell, Cole Ashton: 15265 La. 16, French Settlement; 23; operating while intoxicated-first
July 3
Avery, Carey L.: 1011 N. Anita St. 70G, Gonzales; 55; operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run driving, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Covell, Stephen: 14940 Point Chenier Ave., Baton Rouge; 41; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Gannon, Daniel Patrick: 318 Church St., Donaldsonville; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mcgee Jr., William D.: 423 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; 45; violations of registration provisions, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear-bench warrant
Garnett, Wayne: 503 Catherine St., Donaldsonville; 19; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Tillotson, Quentin Tamiet: 15012 La. 73, Prairieville; 42; theft less than $1,000
Whittington, Brodnick Austin: 17075 Barque Drive, Prairieville; 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Fisher, Bobby: 1504 S. Vista Ave., Gonzales; 47; bond revocation, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, violations of protective orders
July 4
Normand, Nicole Bourgeois: 17210 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville; 37; domestic abuse battery
Loupe, Lee Michael: 17210 Parker Heights Road Prairieville; 38; domestic abuse battery
Johnson, Kia Deshae: 39067 Pluto St., Darrow; 27; violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Comeaux, Christopher: 5647 Djuanna Drive, Baton Rouge; 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Francois, Adam D.: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; 25; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Carpenter, Jermaine James: 329 E. Verna St., Gonzales; 41; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, aggravated assault
Fefee, Joey Cardell: 39007 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; 51; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
July 5
Lacroix, Richard J.: 15340 Jim Mayers Road, Prairieville; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mendoza, Steven Michael: 37168 Cobblestone Ave., Geismar; 20; possession of synthetic cannabinoid, underage operating while intoxicated
Anderson, Carmille Paul: 37343 Anderson Road A, Geismar; 34; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting a police officer with force or violence (injury)
Farris, Bradley James: 1532 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; 47; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Spears, Darius Lee: 36325 Spears Lane, Prairieville; 23; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Dauzat, Dillon Lain: 10239 T Boy Road, St. Amant; 27; domestic abuse battery
Zeringue.Susan Lynn: 103 Butchgrove Road, Thibodaux; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackson, Nedrea C.: 13413 Denham Road, Baton Rouge; 44; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Johnson Jr., Martin Tyrone: 5340 Betty Martin Drive, Carville; 34; rented or leased motor vehicles, obtaining by false representation/etc., failure to return, defenses, penalties
Triche, Andre Michael: 38545 East Court, Prairieville; 30; domestic abuse battery
Owens, Kelvin Kentrell: 10306 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; 43; two counts theft less than $1,000; simple burglary (all others)
Dimm, Rachelle: 43207 N. Henderson Ave., Prairieville; 46; domestic abuse battery
Hughes, Fantasia Omeaga: 36405 Pin Oak Road, Mt. Hermon; 32; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Walters, Tyler M.: 14186 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; 26; criminal trespass/all other offenses
July 6
Rood, Darlene Kay: 17797 Airline Highway No. 12, Prairieville; 66; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000