The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 8-15:
June 8
Collins, Donald Ray: 1507 S. Lynne Ave., Gonzales; 53; failure to register and notify as a sex offender-first, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft over $25,000, criminal trespass-all other offenses, hit-and-run driving
Claiborne, Alexis Ramond: 2212 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales; 44; state probation violation
Johnston, Nicci M: 17190 Dykes Road, French Settlement; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts violations of protective orders
Smith, Devontae Cortez: 214 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Perique, Daphney Smith: 5338 Winter Ave. Baton Rouge; 51; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Collins, Laquanda L.: 3424 Beechwood Drive, Baton Rouge; 50; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Jones, Andre: 37054 Cobblestone Ave., Geismar; 28; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs
Leblanc, Corey Alan: 18585 Cheek Lane, Livingston; 34; criminal mischief/taking temporary possession of any part or parts of a place of business or remaining in a place of business, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, child desertion, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant
June 9
Mickelborough, Justin D.: 10478 La. 431, St Amant; 37; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Gibbs, Ronald Joseph: 43677 Brittany St., Sorrento; 32; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Boudreaux, As'hly Capello: 39226 David Drive, Prairieville; 55; simple burglary, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Williams, Christopher: 16260 La. 44, Lot No. 2, Prairieville; 38; failure to appear-bench warrant; home invasion (battery), aggravated assault with a firearm
Weatherford Jr., Roland K.: 24180 Joe May Road, No. 5, Denham Springs; 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Roberts, Cadence: 1830 La. 401, Napoleonville; 18; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Rick Jeffery: 1809 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; 29; domestic abuse battery, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Forbes, Ashley Jolynn: 32260 Weiss Road, Walker; 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), no motor vehicle insurance
Allen Jr., Jeffery John: 41071 Talonwood Drive, Gonzales; 39; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Green, Marquett: 6610 La. 74, No. 902, St. Gabriel; 18; obstruction of justice/all others
Tibbs, Dewayne Keith: 1219 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; 44; domestic abuse battery
June 10
Parks, Mircal Thomas: 11117 Martin Road, Gonzales; 37; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test-prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third
Ragan, Brent Collin: 44444 Melancon St., No. 35, Sorrento; 33; battery of a police officer, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition.
Oncale, Fallon Rita: 37313 La. 74, Lot 194, Geismar; 33; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Delatte, Jonathan Michael: 43364 Norwood Road, Prairieville; 41; second degree battery
Davenport, Maryanne: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; 52; domestic abuse battery
June 11
Myles, Theron K,: 7545 Glenn Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ealy, Leroyal: 39163 W. Worthy St., Gonzales; 55; security required, operating while intoxicated-second
Clark Jr., Denny Duane: 17019 La. 42, French Settlement; 22; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Choe Coe, Celestino: 12217 Martinez Lane, Gonzales; 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Brigdewater, Carl: 13613 Forest Lawn Drive, Prairieville; 35; no seat belt, resisting an officer
June 12
Kivett, Matthew W.: 39080 Babin Road, Gonzales; 52; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Davis, Dorien Louis Tyrel: 14086 Airline Highway, No. 824, Gonzales; 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jackson, Tonia M.: 14225 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 46; simple battery of persons with infirmities, second degree battery, home invasion (battery)
Morris, Frank P.: 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St Amant; 53; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
McCray, Larry Darnell: 41033 Lee Drive, Gonzales; 41; domestic abuse battery
Patterson, Myesha: address unknown, Baton Rouge; 30; domestic abuse battery
Soule, India: 415 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; 26; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
June 13
Martinez, Misty Fink: 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; 46; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, failure to appear-bench warrant
Webster, Jireh: 6471 Patio Court, Gonzales; 25; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Ferchaud, Brittney: 2021 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales; 38; negligent homicide
Ebarb, Mark: 10298 W. Winston Ave., Apt 2, Baton Rouge; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
McMorris, Demarcus Tremone: 1742 Stonewood Drive, Baton Rouge; 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Blackwell, Adam Hampton: 37216 White Road, Prairieville; 32; operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Bates, Donnell: 35079 Germany Road, Prairieville; 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brown, Abigail Christine: 1349 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; 28; theft less than $1,000
Fitman, Christian Joseph: 13243 La. 431, St. Amant; 23; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Linzy, Heather Heath: 9264 Bert Heath Road, St Amant; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Marcantel, Caleb M.: 14062 Troy Duplessis Drive, Gonzales; 39; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule Ill controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), violations of protective orders, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, no motor vehicle insurance, owners and drivers to comply with inspection laws, vehicle license required
June 14
Plummer, Corey Jermine: 508 E. Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sanders Jr., Michael Joseph: 221 Melius Drive, Reserve; 41; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, child passenger restraint system, maximum speed limit
Delmore, Henry Demond: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., No. 1502, Gonzales; 38; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, driver must be licensed, no seat belt
Williams, Dareion: 39195 Vindez Road, Gonzales; 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Leblanc, Michael: 115 First St., Donaldsonville; 41; bond revocation, three counts second degree battery, simple battery, cruelty to animals-simple and aggravated, principals, second degree murder
Mcintosh, Devin: 8817 East Park Ave., Houma; 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
Arvie, Reiia Janee: address unknown, Westwego; 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Thomas, Chaise Reid: address unknown; age unknown; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, domestic abuse battery
Bozeman Jr., Rodney: 12228 Deck Blvd., Geismar; 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Brown, Cynthia: address unknown; 49; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, theft less than $1,000
Duhe, Rachelle Marie: 1443 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge; 43; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Johnson, Deshawn Tynisha: 133888 Old Baton Rouge Highway, No. 331, Hammond; 35; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Weaver, April Elizabeth: 43264 Moody Dixon Road, No. 22, Prairieville; 43; operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle Insurance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), stop signs and yield signs
Rhodus, Joshua Craig: address unknown; age unknown; resisting an officer, telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment, aggravated second degree battery
June 15
Patterson, Alizante Marie: 187 A Grissaffe Lane, Belle Rose; 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, tail lamps
Dicks, Kimberly Shantell Marie: 9419 Thayer Ave., Baton Rouge; 45; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first