The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 16-23:
March 16
Gauthier Jr., Michael: 809 Pine St., Donaldsonville; 46; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Christopher Leo: 50255 La. 445, Loranger; 40; simple burglary (vehicle), two counts criminal trespass/all other offenses, four counts theft less than $1,000, five counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Stoyer, Jennifer Helen: 39065 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
March 17
Puryear, Lori Mercit: 10324 White Oak Drive, Baton Rouge; 46; simple assault, domestic abuse battery
White, Adrienne: 36385 Crestway Ave., Geismar; 44; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Chavez, Jose C.: 1022 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; 51; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Smith, Dontrell: 15805 Confederate Ave., Baton Rouge; 44; molestation of a juvenile
Alfroukh, Yazan: 15155 La. 44 No. 32A, Gonzales; 35; issuing worthless checks, failure to appear-bench warrant
Barker, Rose Anne: 1078 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 47; theft less than $1,000
Jackson, Eddie: 911 Marx St., Monroe; 56; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
March 18
Thompson, Christen Marie: 121 Boudreaux Lane, Donaldsonville; 38; operating while intoxicated-second, domestic abuse, aggravated assault
Guerra III, Emanuel J.: 14775 Lucien St., Port Vincent; 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, security required, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions
Hendricks, Christopher Don: 20390 La. 22, Maurepas; 36; state probation violation, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Grosse, Robert Shawn: 41120 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Ingram, Ashley K.: 42075 Petit Caillou Road, Gonzales; 40; domestic abuse battery
Dorsey, Damion Trashawn: 223 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; 45; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lee, Christal Lilliman: 434 S. Airline Highway, No. 117, Gonzales; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Santos, Glenda: 18186 Beechwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville; 33; theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
March 19
Babin III, Joseph Dean: 1521 Jeffery St., Donaldsonville; 35; simple battery
Lewis, Quentin: 584 Welham Loop, LaPlace; 40; operating while intoxicated-first
Williams, Dareion: 39195 Vindez Road, Gonzales; 24; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Cordova-Banda, Miguel: 40; hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Brisco, Karsen J.: 711 E. Ascension St., Gonzales; 21; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, registration; commercial vehicles; expired plate, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, expired motor vehicle insurance, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Torrey T.: 41161 Hidden Cove Ave., Gonzales; 40; domestic abuse battery
Blood, Angelique Dawn: 712 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
March 20
Levy, Derrick: 7731 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge; 23; state probation violation
Anderson, Daryl Wayne: 32450 Sonny Barbier St., White Castle; 57; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mcpipe, Johnekka: 1933 N 38th St., Baton Rouge; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Phillip, Christopher Michael: 10475 E. Carrolton Circle, St. James; 34; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Farmer Jr., Joseph R.: 43250 Elmo Cannon Ext., Gonzales; 57; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Palmer Jr., Charles Romeo: 18626 Oakwood Drive, Prairieville; 47; domestic abuse battery
March 21
Irvin, Lindat: 1935 S. Edward Ave., Gonzales; 27; domestic abuse battery
Standfield, Jamar Antwoine: 2105 Turner St., Alexandria; 22; simple robbery
Cornett, Jeffery B.: 311 N. Edenborne Ave., Gonzales; 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nelson, Jaylon Jshaun: 2750 Alaska Ave., Baton Rouge; 22; state probation violation, simple burglary (all others)
Breaux, Chelsie L.: 1871 La. 70, Pierre Part; 31; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Borne, Cory Anthony: 12103 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant; 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Vessel Jr., Timothy M.: 1725 Ravier Lane, Sunshine; 36; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kuykendall III, Kenneth Dale: 22358 Crane St., Maurepas; 26; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Sheppard, Tammy Lynn: 1915 Ellerslie Drive, Baton Rouge; 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Hammac, Holly: 13525 Brown Road, Denham Springs; 37; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Potter II, Alphonso 0.: 9666 Balboa Drive, Baton Rouge; 63; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Seal, Vincent: 24010 Bryant St., Denham Springs; 51; hold for other agency, theft over $25,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple burglary (all others), theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple burglary (all others)
Chavis, Michael: 1110 Crossover Road, Denham Springs; 47; failure to appear-bench warrant
Baldwin Jr., William J.: 43207 Moore Road, Prairieville; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
March 22
Lashell, Michael: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Foster, John W.: 38556 Ruby Drive, Gonzales; 58; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mastin, Michael: 756 Riverview Drive, Baton Rouge; 57; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, contaminating water supplies
Watson, Dervis Keonte: 37269 Northwood Alley, Prairieville; 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Nicholas, Dalacia Marie: 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Apt 6, Gonzales; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, access device fraud $1,000 to $5,000
Pardue, Wade Michael: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, parole violation
March 23
Washington, Kirsten: 3108 Washington Road, Paulina; 28; no seat belt, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Schneider Jr., Jeremiah Scott: 44027 Bayou Blvd., St. Amant; 25; traffic-control signals, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving
Saulny, Malaina N.: 4750 Earl Gross Ave., No. 4, Baton Rouge; 28; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, obscenity
Belle, Jaques Mitchel: 28680 James Chapel Road, Holden; 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)