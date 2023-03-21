The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 2-9:
March 2
Mason, Deyante Leshae: 10950 Jefferson Highway Unit G20, New Orleans; 30; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Dillion, Calum Bradford: address unknown, Prairieville; 20; aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, registration certificates, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic control signals, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, driving on divided highways, general speed law, theft less than $1,000
Hasten Jr., Charles: 1125 S. Sheena Ave., Gonzales; 35; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Porche, Cierra Lamia: 502 Harden St., Hammond; 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
March 3
Briley, Larry Ray: 16139 Aikens Road, Prairieville; 60; failure to appear-bench warrant
LeBlanc, Darrin Joseph: 40509 Barden Road, Gonzales; 37; two counts theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (vehicle), theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Lewis, Robert Lewayne: 844 Joe Yenni Blvd., Apt. 4, Kenner; 54; registration certificates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while Intoxicated-first
Loren, Deborah Kay: 2424 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; 59; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lambert, Brian Paul, 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; 34; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sanchez, Jennifer: 24567 Gliderport Road, Loranger; 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Taylor Joyce: 428 W. Rainbow Bridge Lane, Queen Creek, Arizona; 26; simple robbery
Laster, Alexis Trishay: 3819 Liberty Square Drive, Montgomery, Alabama; 26; simple robbery
Smith, Deneca Shaqauwn: 2520 Chestnut St., Montgomery, Alabama; 23; simple robbery
Covingston, Treyvon: 17098 W. Willow Drive, Prairieville; 24; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, cruelty to animals-simple, criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft over $25,000, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, two counts theft of livestock, simple burglary (all others)
Collins, Jarron H.: 155 La. 998, Belle Rose; 32; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property
Simon, Ashley Monae: 130 Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville; 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Ryan, John: 30077 Lower Rome Road, Springfield; 32; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
March 4
Himmel, Melissa: 36443 Belle Journee Ave., Geismar; 53; operating while intoxicated-second
Dunn, Job Adam: 42296 Denver Hurst Road, Gonzales; 46; domestic abuse battery-strangulation, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Muse, Corey Terrelle: 3005 Robert St., New Orleans; 24; resisting an officer
Curry, Brittany Marie: 43096 Parkside Ave., Prairieville; 32; violations of protective orders
Johnson, Alexis: 36364 Crestway Ave., Geismar; 26; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Blount, Ashlyn Danette: 41082 Wallace Acres Road, Gonzales; 23; battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
March 5
Burns III, Percy Milton: 304 Good Children St., Boutte; 29; no seat belt offense, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated-first
Palmisano Jr., Terence Anthony: 40164 Reese Lane, Prairieville; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, traffic-control signals, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Taylor Jr., Ricky Nelson: 1715 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville; 39; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Brothers, Kentrell Demond: 12627 Lamargie Ave., Baton Rouge; 18; hit-and-run driving, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, aggravated criminal damage to property, traffic-control signals, flight from an officer-aggravated, reckless operation, maximum speed limit
Reddick, Maurice M.: 164 East Belvue Drive, Port Sulphur; 25; no seat belt, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Gustain Jr., Danell Louis: 115 First St., Donaldsonville; 33; resisting an officer simple assault, domestic abuse battery
Stevenson, Linda F.: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; 57; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Smith Jr., Jeffery: 800 Riverview Complex, No. 8208, Donaldsonville; 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, traffic-control signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended
March 6
Folse, Parker James: 29083 La. 643, Vacherie; 20; violations of protective orders
Harrington, Jeffrey A.: 43025 Moody Dixon Road 2, Prairieville; 35; aggravated second degree battery
Brown, Feriyon Destany: 4526 Hicherson Drive, New Orleans; 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, obstruction of justice/all others, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Crum II, Earl Lovell: 18267 Oak Harbor Ext., Prairieville; 63; parole violation, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Mitchell, Nicholas A.: 13190 Depen St., Gonzales; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gaona, Daniel R.: 529 E. Sanders St., Apt 1, Gonzales; 62; cruelty to animals-simple, cruelty to animals-aggravated
Gray, Susan Elizabeth: 45147 Teddy Babin Road, No. 16, St. Amant; 40; resisting an officer, aggravated battery
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; 33; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Wimbley, Lenora L.: 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; 35; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Thomassie, Rebecca: 37199 La. 621, Prairieville; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, forgery
March 7
Elphage, Dakyraineze: 804 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; 20; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hebert, Devyn Paul: 45120 Summerfield Road, Prairieville; 23; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Joseph, Chad Michael: 705 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; 32, failure to appear-bench warrant
Butler Jr., Frank Martin: 45256 Paul Road, St. Amant; 53; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery
March 8
Martin, Kie Monay 2824 S. Burnside Ave. No. 602, Gonzales; 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Gresset, Brandy L.: 41462 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; 48; domestic abuse battery
Sharper, Gwendreka Joshelle: 319 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; 31; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving