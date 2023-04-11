The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 23-30:
March 23
Schneider Jr., Jeremiah Scott: 44027 Bayou Blvd., St Amant; 25; traffic-control signals, no motor vehicle insurance and hit-and-run driving
Saulny, Malaina N.: 4750 Earl Gross Ave., No. 4, Baton Rouge; 28; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property and obscenity
Belle, Jaques Mitchel: 28680 James Chapel Road, Holden; 54; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear — bench warrant and possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Lightfoot, Dre D.: 915 Nolan St.: Donaldsonville; 27; failure to appear — bench warrant
Haymond, Jayson Rolando: 3049 She-Lee Place Road, Gonzales; 27; battery of a dating partner
Clifton, Rebecca L.: 10617 Airline Highway, Gonzales; 45; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Jackson, Howard Montrell: 41038 Villa Courts, Gonzales; 37; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), criminal mischief/taking temporary possession of any part or parts of a place of business or remaining in a place of business and domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Shaw, Matthew Dustin: 13169 Lambert Road, Gonzales; 42; domestic abuse battery
March 24
Horton, Spencer: 147 Riverlands Drive, LaPlace; 47; registration; commercial vehicles — expired plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation and operating while intoxicated — third
Rehage-Alvarez, Christi: 18215 Fountain Hill Blvd., Prairieville; 47; cruelty to juveniles
March 25
Sanders, Melvin J.: 408 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; 36; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, three counts fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction and violations of protective orders
Denham, Angela: 17602 Pecan Shadow, Baton Rouge; 56; driving on roadway laned for traffic and operating while intoxicated — first
Jackson Jr., Mark A.: 36437 La. 74, Geismar; 37; domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Jones Jr., Michael: 604 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville; 33; state probation violation and domestic abuse battery
Kernan, Kevin A.: 16098 Bluff Road No. 41, Prairieville; 68; simple battery of persons with infirmities and criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Martin, Kie Mcnay: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., No. 602, Gonzales; 24; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Williams, Kendarius Daaron: 1612 Coontrap Road No. 34, Gonzales; 24; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Madere, Jerry L.: 8505 M’s CV, Sorrento; 52; domestic abuse battery
March 26
Moreno-Aguilar, Francisco: 41237 Zeola Lane, Gonzales; 51; hold for other agency, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, registration/commercial vehicles — expired plate/driver must be licensed and operating while intoxicated — first
Perez-Vega, Vladimir: 4244 E. Ball Ave., Fresno, California; 36; registration; commercial vehicles-expired plate, driving on roadway laned for traffic and operating while intoxicated — second
Vasquez, Mabis: 4244 E. Ball Ave., Fresno, California; 22; resisting an officer and battery of a police office
Wilson, Kelsey Dshae: 1619 Mayon St., Morgan City; 32 two counts failure to appear — bench warrant and fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brown, Leah Alisa: 14145 Ashton Road, Maurepas; 35; failure to appear — bench warrant
Scioneaux, Kyler James: 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 101, Donaldsonville; 28; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nicholas, Kendrick J.: 1306 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; 29; failure to appear — bench warrant
Groen, Shauna: 6150 Breeze Point Drive, Gonzales; 43; aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
March 27
Villeneuve, Jared James: 12487 A.J. Rouyea Road, Gonzales; 35; failure to appear — bench warrant
Shaddinger, Johnny: 16482 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; 45; failure to appear — bench warrant
Williams, Tyrie Christopher: 153 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; 32; careless operation, hit-and-run driving and operating while intoxicated — first
McDonald, Morganne M.: 39318 Country Drive, Prairieville; 27; theft less than $1,000 and three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Babin, Lacie Monette: 45516 Gold Place Road, St Amant; 40; failure to appear — bench warrant
Southall, Ronald B.: 402 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; 36; failure to appear — bench warrant, surety
Fowler, Fonqual J.: 3388 Main St., Darrow; 31; failure to appear — bench warrant
Street, Anthony: 1416 Peytavin St., Unit A, Donaldsonville; 24; rioting, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery
March 28
Jones, Anthony: 3350 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; 42; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property and disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Kliebert, Jaxon A.: 12135 Louis White Road, Geismar; 23; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 and simple burglary (all others)
Melancon, Kyle A.: 38211 Monticello Drive, Prairieville; 43; surety, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction and failure to appear — bench warrant
Simoneaux, Carol: 18850 Jones Road, Livingston; 39; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Johnson III, Clarence: 2204 Litchfield Lane, Harvey; 44; telephone communications/improper language/harassment and stalking
Davis, Jeremy J.: 17140 La. 44, Prairieville; 35; domestic abuse battery, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, telephone communications/improper language/harassment and domestic abuse battery
Mitchell, Roosevelt: address unknown; 55; illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance and manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Ingram, Tyrone Anthony: 8151 Ned Ave., Apt. A, Baton Rouge; 48; state probation violation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and operating while intoxicated — fourth or more
Hunt, Adam Leroy: 36442 La. 74, Geismar; 36; failure to appear — bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop signs and yield signs
March 29
Berteau, Sarah: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; 41; no seat belt, battery of a police officer, careless operation, operating while intoxicated — first, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Williams, Brandon Cornelius: 30978 Meadow Wood Blvd., Denham Springs; 35; failure to appear — bench warrant, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MOMA) and theft less than $1,000
Lezak, Mark: 13008 Sterling Ridge Drive, Gonzales; 42; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
St. Amant, Paul Jeffery: 225 E. Jeff St., Gonzales; 43; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Reach, Alayna Theresa: 12229 Brandon Road, Denham Springs; 19; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer and theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Ladner, Sunny: O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge; 21; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer and theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Stevenson, Linda F.: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; 57; failure to appear — bench warrant
Mixon, Jennifer: 41149 La. 42 No. 8, Prairieville; 50; failure to appear — bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Pruett, Lakeisha Deshawn: 6140 Panama Road, Sorrento; 26; four counts failure to appear — bench
Forcell, Tevin K.: 35494 Preston Lane, Donaldsonville; 27; resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000 and simple battery of persons with infirmities
Leblanc, Angela Louise: 37113 White Road, No. 24, Prairieville; 43; failure to appear — bench warrant
Jones, Brandon Lee John: 17123 Hooper Road, Central; 28; failure to appear — bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Craig, Steven: 11145 Core Lane, Baker; 38; simple criminal damage to property
Deveaux.Jada: 10024 Avenue B, Baton Rouge; 22; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Varnado, Oscar: 5292 Seneca Drive, Darrow; 30; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Macklin, Moranda Monique: 524 Lakeshore Village, Slidell; 38; monetary instrument abuse
Fox, Lance Devon: 12387 Sugarmill Drive, Geismar; 34; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Young II, Charles Edward: 43509 N. Pine Crest St., Gonzales; 42; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, failure to appear — bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Ballard, John Mitchell: 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 19, Prairieville; 32; failure to appear — bench warrant
Johnson, Jamie Marie: 38181 Angies Drive, Gonzales; 44; surety, failure to appear — bench warrant
March 30
Stephens, Kentrel Jeremy: 45179 Stringer St., St. Amant; 19; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and battery of a dating partner
Hayward, Tyler George: 11338 E. Paula St., St Amant; 23; careless operation and operating while intoxicated — first
Armwood, Roscoe Rajon: 42350 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 33; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Pickett, Jathyia Biana: 42350 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 30; aggravated battery
Ester, Marcus Anthony: 510 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; 29; domestic abuse battery
Jackson, Chloe Amanda: 44056 Rossi Road, St. Amant; 20; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles — crime or controlled dangerous substance law, illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Jackson, Alicia Hart: 44056 Rossi Road, St. Amant; 43; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance and manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Wallace, Shawn M.: 210 Leonie St., Lafayette; 44; telephone communications/improper language/harassment and stalking
Fisher Jr., Eddie Kendrick: 39112 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales; 41; failure to appear — bench warrant
Holland, Reggie Derozan: 12017 La. 73, Geismar; 53; illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine) and possession of firearm by person convicted of certain crimes