The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 30-April 6:
March 30
Kentrel Jeremy Stephens: 12339 Palmer Road, Gonzales; 19; battery dating partner, damage to property less than $1,000
Tyler George Hayward: 11338 E. Paula St., St. Amant; 23; DWI 1st, careless operation
Roscoe Rajon Armwood: 42350 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 33, domestic battery, violation of protective orders
Jathyia Biana Pickett: 42350 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 30, aggravated battery
Marcus Anthony Ester: 510 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; 29, domestic battery
Chloe Amanda Jackson: 44056 Rossi Road, St. Amant; 20; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, illegal carry with controlled dangerous substance, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Alicia Hart Jackson: 44056 Rossi Road, St. Amant; 43; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, illegal carry with controlled dangerous substance, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Shawn M. Wallace: 210 Leonie St., Lafayette; 44; stalking, telephone harassment
Eddie Kendrick Fisher Jr.: 39112 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales; 41; failure to appear, surety
Reggie Derozan Holland: 12023 La. 73, Geismar; 53; concealed weapon/felon; possession Adderall, possession stolen firearm, possession Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry with controlled dangerous substance
Marchand D. Jones: 41121 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; 39; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic battery, failure to appear
March 31
Steven Ray McNeely:, 39166 Camp Drive, Prairieville; 39, possession of meth, possession drug paraphernalia
Jarred Jamal Fobbs: 3135 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; 37; failure to appear
Davante Z. Johnson: 14086 Airline Highway, Gonzales; 26; failure to appear
Shaun C. Plank: 17152 Gunboat Circle, Maurepas; 32; failure to appear
Lanadia C. Friloux: 13071 Eagles Way Court, Geismar; 45; theft under $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Austin Scott Bickham: 11061 Garrett Drive, Gonzales; 30; two counts damage to property less than $1,000, simple assault, revocation of parole
Robert M. Martin: 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville; 47, domestic battery
Jay Austin Poche: 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales; 32; failure to appear
Dorien Davis: 14086 Airline Highway, Prairieville; 24; simple burglary, illegal carry weapon, failure to appear
Ashley Diane Elledge: 16438 La. 929, Prairieville; 37; resisting an officer, battery of police officer, DWI-first, open container
Roderick Anthony Bourgeois: 40119 La. 74, Gonzales; 40; domestic abuse/child endangerment, domestic violence-aggravated assault with child, simple battery infirm
Kayden Joseph Killian: 44529 Happy Lane, St. Amant; 20; second degree murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, Schedule I, controlled dangerous substance II, possession Schedule I
April 1
Clint James Smiley: 13435 St. Mark's Place, Gonzales; 24; DWI first offense, unauthorized vehicle on road, texting/driving, possession of marijuana, open container
Lashae Lenora Johari Naquin: 141 Rimstone Drive, Haughton; 28; DWI first offense, possession stolen items greater than $25,000, left of center, suspension, open container, possession drug paraphernalia
Cesar Madrano: 13491 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; 38; enter/remain in place, damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery
Jaquan Ricshon Riley: 35231 Julie Drive, Donaldsonville; 19, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, expired motor vehicle inspection, suspension, liability security required
Dreshawn Marcus Anthony: 221 Chew St., Houston, 30, theft $1,000 to 5,000, simple criminal damage $500, simple burglary, simple damage to property, theft
Noel Cardenas: 45315 N La. 936, St. Amant; 37; domestic battery
April 2
Letitia Cotton: 13491 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; 42; battery of police officer, criminal trespass, two counts resisting officer with force, resisting an officer
Filiberto Banda-Pena: 12015 Drummond Park, Houston; 36; DWI-first, unauthorized vehicle on road
Leroy Williams Jr.: 1103 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; 51; DWI-second
Marlon D. North: 33054 La. 943 S, Donaldsonville; 34, resisting an officer, possession drug paraphernalia, possession meth
Marvin Eduardo Murillo Umanzor: 14513 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 39, simple damage to property, failure to appear
April 3
Arieona Waltniesha Davis: 2300 Laplaco Blvd. 5B, Harvey; 28; theft $1,000 to $5,000
Allen J. Bercegeay: 12485 Camelia Road, St. Amant; 67; simple battery, aggravated assault
Travis M. Carter: 3203 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville; 33, domestic battery-pregnant victim, domestic battery-strangulation
Sheila Dowell: 45444 Nepo Lane, St. Amant; 35; simple criminal damage, battery-dating partner
Lisa Ann Samuels: 1414 Concetta St., Donaldsonville; 51, failure to appear, hold
Donald Ray Gage Jr.: 3442 Edgemont Drive, Baton Rouge; 53; simple assault, criminal trespass
Adam Andrew Deville: 4570 Bennet Drive, Baton Rouge; 34; unauthorized use, simple criminal damage
Terrynika T. Vaughn: 1500 Cartier Drive, Laplace; 32; failure to appear, domestic battery, domestic abuse/child end, damage to property less than $1,000
Jimmy Lee Leblanc: 1135 Lee Gordan Road, Arnaudville; 59; failure to appear, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft under $1,000, surety
Kassie K. Harper: 43025 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; 35; domestic battery
Stephanie G. Stirgus: 2572 Valley St., Baton Rouge; 32; failure to appear, theft under $1,000
Kenyetta Jackson: 1830 Jake Lane, Sunshine; 25; 14:24, aggravated damage to property, simple battery, second degree murder, illegal use of weapon, distribution-possession
April 4
Cynthia A Babin: 12305 Samuel Babin Road, Gonzales; 59, DWI-third, careless operation, no seat belt
Talen Keionne Gray: 14306 Brentwood Court, Gonzales; 21, probation violation, failure to appear
Samuel Walters Wright: 1112B Florida Blvd., Denham Springs; 40; possession heroin, possession drug paraphernalia, theft under $1,000
Jayden Matthew Hatcher: 2020 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzlaes; 23, domestic battery
Jarrmann C. Sanders: 39082 Germany Road, Prairieville; 44; simple battery, cruelty to juvenile, probation violation
Kyla Janell Smith: 42405 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville; 31; failure to appear, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Oneal Nicholas Thompson: 3444 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge; 27; failure to appear, surety
Kenneth Morrell Andrus: 35527 Louis White Road, Geismar; 62; domestic battery
April 5
Lindale Chaney: 108 Railroad Ave., Gonzales; 39; damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear
Larry Niles Clarke: 40296 Creek Bend Drive, Gonzales; 32; unauthorized vehicle on road, headlights on vehicle, suspension, no insurance, DWI-first, failure to appear
Antonio Coleman: 1129 Coleman Road, Pattison, Mississippi; 37; domestic battery, domestic abuse
Brandon Joseph Farley: 43577 Weber City Road, Gonzales; 34; unauthorized entry, probation violation, failure to appear
Stacey Richards: 17108 Kinchen Road, Livingston; 52; failure to appear
Alaica Mikelyn Jacob: 18695 Bayside Road, Port Vincent; 26; failure to appear
Robert Julio Tyson III: 38588 Mocking Bird Drive, Prairieville; 39; domestic battery, simple assault
Lajuan M. Williams: 308 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville; 33; simple battery, theft under $1,000
Christian Bell: 110 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville; 21; failure to appear
April 6
Dequincy Jamar Robinson Jr.: 3285 Oubre Lane, Vacherie; 24; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear
Keifer Andrew Jones: 119 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; 31; distribution/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to appear, possession controlled dangerous substance III, illegal carry with controlled dangerous substance
Tristin Trigg-Williams: 38119 Stanley St., Prairieville; 22, attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapon, illegal car weapon, aggravated assault, possession Schedule I
Eugene Dunn: 5170 Bradley St., Baton Rouge; 63; theft under $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Zachary Lessard: 1201 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales; 26, possession heroin, possession drug paraphernalia, possession meth, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kendall Krishon Simon: 518 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 48; failure to appear
Ladesmon Deandre Rodrigue: 1909 S. Robert, Gonzales; 45; failure to appear
Jeffery A Johnson III: 121 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; 22; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession drug paraphernalia, windshield obscured, suspension, max speed limit, violations of registration, altered motor vehicle inspection, improper left turn