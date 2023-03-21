The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 2-9:
March 9
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; 33; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Craft, Calvin L.: 18190 River Landing Drive, Prairieville; 39; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
March 10
Leonard, Kevin: 5118 Shady Oaks Lane, Friendswood, Texas; 39; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Irvin, Xavier Lee: 2213 S. Sugar Ridge Road, Laplace; 20; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault, assault by drive-by shooting, second degree murder
Batiste, Leroyel Tarry: 936 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, sexual battery
Jones, Anthony: 3350 La. 1 S., No. 7, Donaldsonville; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mays, Schylar: 2303 Hunters Trail Drive, Baton Rouge; 20; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts principals, reckless operation
Jones, Avantee Demon: 801 W. Wellington St., Gonzales; 20; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, reckless operation
March 11
Townsend, Patricia Sistrunk: 18289 Autumn Run Drive, Prairieville; 51; criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Williams, Donald Glynn: 38303 Mulberry St., Gonzales; 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Jeremy Q.: 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; 42; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Simpson, Chester: 42284 Bayou Narcisse Road, No. 11, Gonzales; 41; probation violation, domestic abuse battery-second offense
Curry, Gerald T.: 14220 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; 51; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
March 12
Mullings, Stephen McLean: 39069 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; 56; resisting an officer simple assault
Bolden, Osmond William: 15477 Shirley Drive, Prairieville; 39; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nash, Michael W.: 5030 Brown St., town unknown; 55; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
March 13
McBride, Darious Wayne: 7307 La. 405, Donaldsonville; 19; bond revocation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, battery of a police officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer with force or violence
Delatte, Brenyn Joseph: 15560 Country Lane Road, Maurepas; 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Irvin, Jamaar Wardell: 1615 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; 37; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Kashod: 3732 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; 30; two counts, failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Brown, Jason Daniel: 611 S. Bienville Ave., Gonzales; 39; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Rodney, Tramaine: 1709 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple robbery, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, surety
Starks, Deon'trey Devon: 41149 La. 42, Prairieville; 20; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/simple assault, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
March 14
Claiborne, Norvan Lavor: 39098 La. 22, Darrow; 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Rogers, Kane Thomas: 224 W. Chalfont Drive, Baton Rouge; 24; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Goleman, Kevin: 10474 Acy Road, No. 26, St. Amant; 26; hit-and-run driving, filing a false affidavit to support an alleged theft of a motor vehicle
March 15
Kropog, Joseph Harold: 17367 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; 52; violations of protective orders
Caroline, Quentine: 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville; 35; domestic abuse battery
March 16
Gauthier Jr., Michael: 809 Pine St., Donaldsonville; 46; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant