The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 11-18:
May 11
Welborn, Jeremiah Cole: 11558 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; 39; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Broussard, Donald: 625 W. Hiram St., Opelousas; 51; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Bridges, William Lee: 16752 Ritchie Lane, French Settlement; 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Robin, Joseph Patrick: 2902 Palmer Ave., New Orleans; 27; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
May 12
Charles, Joevans: 111 Triple Oak Drive, Raceland; 50; theft less than $1,000, theft of a firearm
Gordon, Tracy M.: 731 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; 33; cruelty to animals-aggravated
Battley, Quincy Robert: 7449 E. Driftwood Drive, Ventress; 23; failure to appear-bench warrant
Scherer, Jeremy Justin: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville; 37; aggravated arson, aggravated battery
King, Rene Frederick: 301 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; 33; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, battery of a dating partner
Brooks, Lakisha: 301 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; 46; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, battery of a dating partner
Fearheiley, Brent J.: 14496 Airline Highway, No. 821, Gonzales; 43; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (steroids)
Boatner, Derousun Olerick: 6656 Oak Park Drive, Baton Rouge; 35; second-degree battery, disturbing the peace/simple assault, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Hooper, Dre'Quan L.: 7178 Chisholm Ave., Baton Rouge; 22; stop signs and yield signs, driver must be licensed, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 13
Torres, Matthew: 602 S. Fitzgerald St., Falfurrias, Texas; 31; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Leblanc, Edward C.: 102 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville; 53; operating while intoxicated-first
Haydel, Bryan J.: 36330 Belle Reserve Ave., Geismar; 47; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Woods, Michael J.: 26403 Dutchtown Gardens Ave., Geismar; 47; obedience to and required traffic-control devices, intentional littering prohibited, driving on divided highways, operating while intoxicated-first
Claiborne, Ashton Lamar: 2212 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales; 40; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Glaser, Michael: 7515 Jefferson Highway, No. 3115; 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-third
Riley, Rontrell: 3079 St. Amico Lane, Donaldsonville; 34; operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Lathers, Katina Laraisha: 15384 Mossystone Drive, Prairieville; 27; child passenger restraint system, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law, operating while intoxicated-first
Bennett Jr., David Dorseyer: 118 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; 39; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Wilson Jr., Willie J.: 5288 Mercury Drive, Darrow; 65; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Waite, Austin Lee: 13382 Pamela St., Gonzales; 26; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
May 14
Moore, Kylie Lynn: 4142 Country Hill Drive, Baton Rouge; 20; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Marino, Chandler Joseph: 14310 Meadow Ridge, Baton Rouge; 23; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer
Henry, Jason Nathaniel: 12524 Cooper Road, St. Amant; 41; parole violation, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/ all other offenses
Mabrey, Gennifer Leann: address unknown, Gonzales; 31; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dixon, Haley Raine: 39326 Catoire Road, Prairieville; 31; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Walker, Marcus Louis: 39508 Madison Ave., Prairieville; 38; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
May 15
Johnson, Anna E.: 16315 Megan Lane, Prairieville; 23; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Urbina, Manuel De Jesus: 13025 Depen St., Gonzales; 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, reckless operation, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Bailey, Immanuel Kennedy: 38532 Darville Road, Prairieville; 34; state probation violation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driver must be licensed, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bennett, Eric L.: 35726 Coco Road, Geismar; 36; parole violation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Brown, Jalian Dontrae: 38546 Darville Road, Prairieville; 26; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Sharon M.: 18004 Timberview Drive, Prairieville; 70; accessories after the fact, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Womack, Luke O'Harry: 15075 Old Trail Drive, Prairieville; 18; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Pagart, Oscar: 12474 Dedon Road, St. Amant; 60; careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-second
Garrison, Aquindice Lamar: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; 32; bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Jones, Davante: 18004 Timberview Drive, Prairieville; 30; theft, aggravated second-degree battery
Thompson, Kajuan Jondell: 1113 Paul Fredrick St.; Luling; 24; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gibbs, Viltris Benjamin: 41036 Marchand Road, No. 20, Gonzales; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Deabreon Alzerius: 1538 Belle Pointe Blvd., Laplace; 31; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
May 16
Travis, Thommisha Wayneche: 8147 Dennis St., St. James; 25; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gaddis, Donnell Dwayne: 15376 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; 36; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple assault
Perry, Ron Maurice: 3634 Havana St., New Orleans; 54; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, gross littering prohibited
Bradley, Jaclyn Dianne: 45307 John Sheets Road, St. Amant; 37; probation violation
Neal, Christopher Ray: 19086 Taylor Road, Livingston; 37; probation violation
Vessel Jr., Timothy Morel: 1725 Ravier Lane, Sunshine; 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lessard Jr., Carl Joseph: 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant; 23; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, breach of bail condition, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Wellington, Kirt David: 40515 Pearl Road, Prairieville; 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction