The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 18-25:
May 18
Poirrier, Cody: 15155 Meadow Lane, Prairieville; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, pornography involving juveniles
Williams, Dontae Malik: 37244 Miller Road, Prairieville; 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, general speed law
Carter Jr., Maurice Jerome: 407 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; 36; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), theft over $25,000
Thompson, Destiney Latrell: 39122 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Marshall, Micheal Nicholass: 406 La. 1000, Belle Rose; 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Harry, Jeremy Andre: 7354 Freetown St., St. James; 24; resisting an officer, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Spriggs, Keithen Jermaine: 800 Riverview Circle, Donaldsonville; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Rome, Nicholas Christopher: 35163 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville; 39; domestic abuse aggravated assault
West, Jordan Russell: 323 E. Josephine St., Gonzales; 33; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
May 19
Johnson, Travlon: 24721 Ferdinano St., Plaquemlne; 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lott, Benjamin: 8320 Oakbrook Drive, Baton Rouge; 36; threatening a public official-penalties-definitions, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, operating while intoxicated-first, reckless operation
Gautreau, Haley: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; 29; battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Englade, Jennifer: 505 Mount Vernon Drive, Laplace; 50; parole violation
Bennet, Justin Deon: 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales; 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, James N.: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; 59; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule Ill controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of heroin
Dill, Daniel: 444 Peels Lane, Cleburne, Arkansas; 40; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, insulting or threating an officer
May 20
Arana, Brianna Saree: 39031 Prairie South Drive, Gonzales; 22; domestic abuse battery
Moses, Christopher Anthony: 800 Riverview Complex B107, Donaldsonville; 27; violations of protective orders, simple battery
Collins, Jesse K.: 306 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; 47; battery of a dating partner, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Opperman, Joey Michael: 42133 Shadow Creek Road, Gonzales; 40; maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-first
Turner, Shannon L.: 1416 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 44; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Paul, Jay Bruce: 800 Riverview Complex, No. 204A, Donaldsonville; 42; parole violation
Lacey, Latoya: 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm
Elhadwh-Pineda, Issa George: 1013 Manhattan Blvd., No. 196, Harvey; 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, registration certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary
Neuwald, Jefferys: 45289 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant; 58; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault
May 21
Willis, Travis Jermaine: 2022 S. Helens Way Ave., Gonzales; 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Horton, Reneshia Marie: 194 La. 401, Napoleonville; 38; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first, failure to appear-bench warrant
Mcnair Jr., Marcus Depriest: 12400 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stevenson, Jyheme: 935 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; 19; second-degree murder/attempt
Cedotal, Alesha Candice: 14074 Hood Road, Denham Springs; 18; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, second-degree battery
Nelton, Kevin Joseph: 43466 Norwood Road, Gonzales; 61; state probation violation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
May 22
Bradley, Dwayne: Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge; 34; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts violations of protective orders
Adams III, Calvin Joseph: 9335 Water Tower St., Convent; 22; state probation violation, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang activity-prohibitions and criminal penalties, first-degree murder, armed robbery-attempted armed robbery-use of firearm-additional penalty, armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Maggio, Christopher R.: 10926 Ellsworth Ave. Baton Rouge; 41; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Bladsacker, Dana Marie: 2138 S. Commerce Ave. No., 303, Gonzales; 42; theft less than $1,000
Blatcher, Shawn: 5853 North Oak Drive, Marrero; 42; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Norwood Jr., Gary D.: 42263 Norwood Road, Gonzales; 44; stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated-second
Parms, Rayshaun Antonio: 38270 N. Wilson Road, Gonzales; 28; resisting an officer possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
May 23
Huber, William Robert: 14471 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; 55; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams Jr., Alton Ronald: 719 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 57; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Leblanc, Lamonnia Lashae: 234 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, battery of a dating partner
Joseph, Shakeme: 416 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; 23; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate
Cockerham, Erica Nicole: 10775 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; 34; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, simple burglary
Thames, Clifton Allen: 12488 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 32; parole violation, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, simple burglary
Helg, Eugene Anthony: 12488 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 44; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, simple burglary
Gremillion, Natalie Nicole: 12488 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 31; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, simple burglary
Ward, Tina F.: 16098 Bluff Road, No. 42, Prairieville; 52; violations of protective orders
Jacks III, Leonard Bedford: 18353 Donna St., Prairieville; 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sloan, Qwatavious Robert: 36269 La. 74, Geismar; 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Charles Robert: 12285 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 39; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm
Rodney, Jessica N.: 407 Chetimatchas St., Donaldsonville; 32; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Bourgeois, Joshua Joseph: 422545 Moody Dixon Road No. 20, Prairieville; 42; three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Jupiter, Devon M.: 504 Owens St., Napoleonville; 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jackson, Artavisa Canta: 3781 Riverboat Lane, Addis; 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Price, Feronti Lemar: 516 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hall, Kirsten: 36269 La. 74, Geismar; 32; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
May 24
Stein, Austin Christopher: 18678 Seagull Lane, Prairieville; 41; hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property
Hall, Landon: 36269 La. 74, Geismar; 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Boudreaux, Kaleb Matthew: 13250 Roddy Road, Gonzales; 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, stopping/standing/or parking prohibited in specified places, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wilson, James Barry: 1635 Second St., Lutcher; 57; operating vehicle while license is suspended, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gauthreaux, Byron Joseph: 497 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; 42; operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Guadalupe, Jose Sandoval: 1515 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; 47; domestic abuse battery
Solomon, Stephone M.: 5131 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento; 30; simple battery
Covington, Shannon Edward: 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales; 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 38270 N. Robert Wilson Road, Gonzales; 54; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, soliciting donations without a permit
Gentile, Travis A.: 40137 Autumn Breeze Ave., Prairieville; 38; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Gallegos, Jesus: 42245 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; 30; expired MVI, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Gammons, Angela: 43333 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales; 36; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia