The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 25-June 1:
May 25
Butler, Jeremiah Rashard: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; 24; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Robinson, Mysha Kenyatta: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; 19; domestic abuse battery
Harding, Levante Silkton: 11042 Walnut Hill Lane, Unit A-1056, Dallas, Texas; 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Randol Jr., Cecil William: 1303 S. Lexington Ave., Gonzales; 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mancuso, Terra: 2163 S. Veterans Drive, Gonzales; 52; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Spears, Stephen R.: 30570 Fairway View Ave., Denham Springs; 39; unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Higgins, Amanda: 37352 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville; 35; resisting an officer, simple battery, aggravated assault
May 26
Allen, Charna Cheri 42447 Wynstone Drive, Prairieville; 39; domestic abuse battery
Taylor, Latorrance E.: 42447 Wynstone Drive, Prairieville 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Liggett, Paul: 11 Ashburton Road, Birkenhead, Prenton CH43 8TN, UK; 30; reckless operation
Kelly, Richard: 11232 Roddy Road, No. 8, Gonzales; 38; domestic abuse battery
Price Jr., Dominique Danneile: 125 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; 25; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bibbins, Jonathan Lawrence: 41391 Cozy Way, Gonzales; 42; domestic abuse battery
Beckett, Latoya: 37295 La. 621, Prairieville; 39; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 27
Zapata, Ricardo: 208 E. Vesta Drive, Gonzales; 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driving on roadway laned for traffic, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first
Richardson, Edward: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Unit D, Gonzales; 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Ahmad Rashaan: 4562 Brown St., Darrow; 43; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Nicholas, Lucas: 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 203, Donaldsonville; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation
Mullins, Kriston Maurice: 335 S. 20th St., Baton Rouge; 44; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Fernandez, Courtney Lynn: 39075 Cajun Bayou Ave., Gonzales; 39; domestic abuse battery
Werner, Laquana: 117 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville; 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Fernandez, Shaquanda Laquil: 39075 Cajun Bayou Avenue, Gonzales, 28; domestic abuse battery
Bourque, Tamara Lynn: 14278 Essen Terrance, Gonzales; 44; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Gautreaux, Barry Wayne: 13070 Carrie Lane, Geismar; 48; simple battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hendricks, Christopher J.: 39276 Germany Road, Prairieville; 31; vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, two counts hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, owners and drivers to comply with inspection laws, general speed law, turning movements and required signals, traffic-control signals, stop signs and yield signs, reckless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
May 28
Million, Erica Denise: 203 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hodge, Garrett Marshall: 30700 Summer Run Court, Denham Springs; 24; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Bassett, Corey Oeanthony: 39248 Germany Road, Prairieville; 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, simple burglary (vehicle)
Brumfield Jr., Eric Lavon: 4246 La. 75, Darrow: 23; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, display of temporary registration license plates
Wallis Jr., Rodney Renard: 41238 Demi Mille Drive, Gonzales; 18; contributing lo the delinquency of juveniles, simple burglary (vehicle)
Williams Jr., Jaime Ian: 603 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
May 29
Mills, Justin O.: 421 Harmony St., New Orleans; 39; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure (trespass), simple burglary
Wilson, Wendy Gayle: 41266 Knollwood Drive, Sorrento; 50; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Robicheaux, Amanda J.: 1825 Duels St., New Orleans; 45; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Stevens, Andrew Michael: 14086 Airline Highway. Apt. 2026, Gonzales; 18; driver must be licensed, no seat belt, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first
Blaney, Andrea Dalin: 38164 Smith Road, Prairieville; 36; resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dodd, Gage Christopher: 15907 Catfish Landing Road, Maurepas; 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 30
Landry, Latisha: 44444 Melancon St., No. 16, Sorrento; 40; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Gordon, Kain: 14086 Airline Highway, No. 2321, Gonzales; 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Alford, Brandi Leigh: 15378 La. 44, Gonzales; 36; bank fraud, identity theft
Phillips, Jacorie Jontrell: 3217 Vancouver St., Baton Rouge; 23; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second degree battery
Whiddon, Krista Renea: 19115 Holly Drive, Hammond; 35; theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Scott, Michael: 1219 S. Sky Ave., Gonzales; 52; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Castillo, Emmanuel: 14180 La. 44, Gonzales; 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Johnson, Charles: 11300 Prentiss Ave., New Orleans; 34; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Davis, William Tyrake: 14581 Courtney Road, Walker; 25; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Johnson, Freeman F.: 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow; 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sharp, David Leonard: 43177 Moore Road, Prairieville; parole violation
Thompson, Termaine Annette: 1930 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, 42; violations of protective orders
Mixon, Tawannah: 46110 Doot Road, St. Amant; 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
May 31
Kohlmeyer, Shawn: 37125 Charlotte Ave., Prairieville; 33; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Wilson, Juwaun Jabar: 1109 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; 20; domestic abuse battery
Wesley, Benjamin: 41299 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 26; pornography involving juveniles
Marshall, Hiseen Tyrque: 250 S. Plum St., Gramercy; 23; domestic abuse battery
Smith, Randall Lynn: 2004516 La. 16, Denham Springs; 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Leon John: 3380 Jackson St., Darrow; 64; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Braud, Devin James: 17387 La. 933, Prairieville; 28; criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000