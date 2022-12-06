The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 16-23:
Nov. 16
Mastrangelo, Erica Lynn: 45214 Teddy Babin Road, St. Amant; 33; two counts distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia; possession of heroin
Smith, Tamia: 3306 Harris Lane, Donaldsonville; 24; domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment
Mitchell, Keniaryn Rejohn: 3306 Harris Lane, Donaldsonville; 23; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Kent, John: 38241 Locust St., Gonzales; 39; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 36083 La. 74; Geismar; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams Jr., Kerrone Byron: 1307 Point Andrew Drive; Gonzales; 26; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Darville, Travis Jermaine: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; 46; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 17
Chun, Hector Ivan Perez: 820 E. Verna St., Gonzales; 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, false certificates, driver must be licensed, security required, resisting an officer, careless operation, limitations on backing, when lighted lamps are required, simple battery
White, Kaiasha: 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 201, Donaldsonville; 40; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Pointer, Raneshia Tysheria: 4265 Joseph St., Baton Rouge; 21; child desertion, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts principals, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, principals, second-degree murder/attempt
Stokes, Gregory A.: 13387 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales; 32; state probation violation
Kinchen, Ashley: 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales; 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Servat, Patrick Morgan: 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales; 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Robillard, Brian Joseph: 3578 Pipestone Drive, Baton Rouge; 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Wall, Jerald: 304 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales; 36; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Broussard, Gerald Lynn: 12356 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; 37; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, parole violation, hold for other agency, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), flight from an officer, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Parks Jr., Cleveland Thomas: 1507 S. Lynne St., Gonzales; 41; forgery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Justin: 3104 Broussard St., Donaldsonville; 18; indecent behavior with juveniles, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Miles Jr., Reginal Joseph: 1105 S. Vista St., Gonzales; 28; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, aggravated flight from an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon
Bell, Carlos Joseph: 1521 St. Patrick St., Apt 106, Donaldsonville; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 18
Green, Airyon Lavon: 12361 Dutchtown Villa Drive, Geismar; 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Priestly, Milton Joseph: 321 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; 61; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), driver must be licensed, maximum speed limit, failure to appear-bench warrant
Said, Ahmad T.: 9510 Samoa Ave., No. 135, Baton Rouge; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kinchen, Crystal Lynn: 1041 N. 46th St., Baton Rouge; 29; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Carlson Jr., Rodney J.: 39080 Little Creek Drive, No. 1, Gonzales; 37; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, breach of bail condition, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Martin, Mercedes Ida: 2138 S. Commerce Ave. 405, Gonzales; 28; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree battery
Nov. 19
Daigle, Brennan Paul: 19326 Oak Road W., No. 17, Gulf Shores, Alabama; 27; simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Arcos-Lopez, Arcadia: 18601 Magnolia Estates, Prairieville; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace-drunkenness, operating while intoxicated-first
Melancon, Darryl J.: 8189 Bellview Road, Sorrento; 68, disturbing the peace-drunkenness, domestic abuse battery
Bergeron, Coty Joseph: 13363 Oreal Bourgeois Road, No. 19; Gonzales; 31; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Nov. 20
Porter, Antoinette Corner: 4691 Gibben Payne, Baker; 51; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Collins, Jere Jacoby: 338 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; 25; resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-first, reckless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit
Gilleon, Ennovi Emperatriz: 14162 Cal/Ce St., Gonzales; 47; flight from an officer, operating while intoxicated-first, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation
Nov. 21
Bravo, Gelber: 40492 Pearl Road, 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Cox Sr., Deaunray Joseph: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; 37; simple robbery
Johnson, Adrian: 41175 New Orleans Drive, Sorrento; 23; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Pointer, Rhesa: 5420 Madison Ave., Prairieville; 41; child desertion, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempt
Nov. 22
Alexander, Reginald: 1526 Belle Point Blvd., Laplace; 53; Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated-first
Davis, Christopher Daniel: 711 Houmas St., No. 711, Donaldsonville; 27; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Johnson, Avery: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave. No. 24, Gonzales; 23, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Lagarde, Lashalln Jermaine: 1108 E. Harrison St., Baton Rouge, 49; domestic abuse battery
Harris, Zwyman: address unknown; 19; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree murder/attempt, principals
Johnson, Anthony R.: address unknown; 22; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree murder/attempt
Harris, Tiawyman: address unknown, 21; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree murder/attempt, principals
Hernandez, Kelly Blaine: 16381 Pailette St., Prairieville; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Donaldson, Meranda Lynn: 12488 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 42; accessories after the fact, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft less than $1,000, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams Jr., Oliver L.: 1609 Edna St., Donaldsonville; 42; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Cooper, Damingo Lutrell: 176 Green Acres Road, Simmesport; 40; theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Mcbride, Darious Wayne: 7307 La. 405, Donaldsonville; 19; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Nov. 23
Landry, Clinton L.: 39317 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant