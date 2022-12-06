The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 23-Dec. 1:
Nov. 23
Bennett, Courtney Dontrell: 210 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Clement, Magi Lynn: 8939 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; 25; possession of heroin
Blanchard, Joshua: 12424 Hebert Road, Gonzales; 32; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Stephanie Rachelle: 37313 La. 74, No. 171, Geismar; 52; aggravated battery
Casso, Cori Clayton: 18163 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville; 45; Bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side/and rear reflectors, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Nov. 24
Saulny, Malaina N.: 4750 Earl Gross Ave. No. 4, Baton Rouge; 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Thomas, Jason P.: 41100 Chick Duplessis Road: Gonzales; 42; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Nov. 25
Wyatt, Gregory: 6795 Belle Vale Drive, Addis; 24; no motor vehicle insurance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction charge, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation
Walker Jr., Kevin Darnell: 812 Houmas St., No. 8, Donaldsonville; 19; bond revocation, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Jerez, Jericho M.: 37113 White Road, No. 15, Prairieville; 37; careless operation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Anderson, Darren: 8213 Wood Lane, St. James; 54; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Holloway, Jamal Dacoby: 40144 Germany Road, Gonzales; 18; second-degree murder, principals, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Hosack, Adam: 12199 Tootsie Road, St. Amant; 38; bond revocation, resisting an officer, violations of protective orders
Beverly, Marvin R.: 1232 Village Park Drive, Baton Rouge; 50; violations of registration provisions, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Jones, Melissa N.: 4375 Jefferson Woods Drive, Baton Rouge; age unavailable; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
McCray, Courtney Victoria: 999 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge; 37; three counts theft less than $1,000
Ramirez-Quizar, Timoteo: 3262 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge; 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Nov. 26
Lopez, Meidy: 12058 Alex Road, Gonzales; 25; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery
Geason, Lloyd Joseph: 35200 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville; 60; operating while intoxicated-fourth or more, signal lamps and signal devices
Laymoun, Summer: 41143 La. 933, Prairieville; 24; domestic abuse battery
Ambers, Jerome Patrick: 8045 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Le, Leo: 17004 Abita Ave., Prairieville; 26; expired motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Gabriel, Brennon L.: 1932 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 41; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Gipson, Kez Quintel: 509 Catadonna St., Donaldsonville; 28; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment
Pryor, Charles E.: 43095 Parkside Ave., Prairieville; 38; domestic abuse battery
Johnson, Kenneth: 439 Karla Drive, Thibodaux; 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 27
Simon, Rachel Andras: 14204 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; 38; registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-second
Mendez, Damaris: 2011 W. Azalea Avenue, Baker; 51; driver must be licensed; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Phillips, Jamie Elizabeth: 39187 Babin Road, Gonzales; 42; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery, theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Barker, Brandon Ashley: 16248 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; 42; domestic abuse battery
Scott, Courtney: 35796 River Oaks Road, Geismar; 47; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Ezeff, Marcello: 39350 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 41; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, obscenity, theft less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/ drunkenness
Gallusser, Joseph Francis: 1621 E. Rosedown St., Gonzales; 20; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Nov. 28
Scott II, Ricki Hamilton: 1909 N. Airline Highway No. 123, Gonzales; 32; stalking
Richardson, Calvin: 25985 La. 41, Springfield; 23; hold for other agency, forgery
Williams, DeeDee Lynn: 38133 Stanley St., Prairieville; 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Demby, Cynthia Henry: 710 Orange St., Donaldsonville; 60; domestic abuse battery
Rea, Owen Shaw: 364 La. 581, Transylvania; 41; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts simple burglary (all others), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Nov. 29
Thompson, James Andrew: 1114 E. Bonnie St., Gonzales; 38; Hit-and-run driving, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, driving on roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, stop signs and yield signs, maximum speed limit
Spruel, Derick Dewayne: 853 Mallard St., Baton Rouge; 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, reckless operation, flight from an officer-aggravated, maximum speed limit
Kinler, Austin M.: 43077 Beacon St., Prairieville; 25; pornography involving juveniles
Brunet, Ami E.: 29900 E. Social St., Livingston; 31; unauthorized use of a movable under $1,000
Gremillion, Wendy C.: 28387 Grand Turk, Denham Springs; 44; theft less than $1,000
Braud, Devin: 17387 La. 933, Prairieville; 28; parole violation, revocation of parole, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Boss, Jill: 43663 Wood Hollow Drive, Prairieville; 53; aggravated assault with a firearm
Johnson, Mark Anthony: 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; 46; disturbing the peace/simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Betit, Jacob Jordan: 12235 Bertrand Babin Road, Gonzales; 28; state probation violation, aggravated assault
Nov. 30
Mendez, Jerry: 2007 Amelia Ave., No. E23, Gonzales; 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer with force or violence (injury)
Mendez, Juan: 2007 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales; 27; battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice/ simple assault
Crandle, Krystan Lashanda: 109 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant
James, Timothy: 1482 Meadow Crossing Drive, Gonzales; 35; simple assault, violations of protective orders
Bourgeois, Justin Duane: 11822 Baylor Drive, Baton Rouge; 41; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Diez, Ronnie J.: 11312 Himel Road, Gonzales; 54, nine counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Gray, Elvira Ann: 2742 Lemannville Road, Donaldsonville; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Glasper, Tavaris Reshun:1001 Glasper Lane, Crystal Springs, Mississippi; 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; driver must be licensed; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-third
Dec. 1
Holmes Jr., J.T.: 216 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales; 30; operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-second
Mitchell, Blake Anthony: 28354 Loiret Court, Ponchatoula; 37; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant