The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 3-10:
Nov. 3
Ordonez, Ramseis: 15436 Crystal Lane, Prairieville; 33; domestic abuse battery
Decker, Dawn M.: 2409 Oriole Loop, Laplace; 51; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Harrilal, Wayne: 40129 La. 74, Gonzales; 34; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Martin, Markeith: 5711 Count Lane, New Orleans; 31; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Landry, Dedrick Glendale: 32106 La. 405, White Castle; 45; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Carter, Caleb: 6625 Snowden Drive, Baton Rouge; 24; bond revocation, failure to appear bench warrant, two counts fugitive- other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple battery, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer
Ewen, Blake Edward: 412 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville; 53; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Nov. 4
Burns, Dillon Terrell: 11521 St. Lawrence Drive, Baton Rouge; 27; careless operation, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-first
Ross Jr., Vaughn Robert: 1921 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales; 37; domestic abuse battery
Matthews, Montero: 9437 La. 955, Ethel; 18; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer
Burnett, Earnest Wayne: 3618 St. Gerard St., Baton Rouge; 18; traffic control signals, stop signs and yield signs, general speed law, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, reckless operation, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer
Gautier, Dammion: 42456 Baystone Ave., Prairieville; 43; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Madere, Roxanna: 39388 Quail Creek Ave., Prairieville; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Major, Brandon Dre Quan: 3701 Laplace St., Chalmette; 25; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Nelson Jr., Joseph Henry: 15155 La. 44, Gonzales; 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Simpson, Russell Wayne: 37084 White Road, Prairieville; 39; bond revocation, reckless operation, theft less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000
Brown, Natkishia Nicole: 1819 America St., Donaldsonville; 32; domestic abuse battery
Nov. 5
Strahan, Shelby Renee: 85382 La. 25, Franklinton; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; 30; simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Dupuy, Lance T.: 43247 Elmo Cannon Ext., Gonzales; 43; theft less than $1,000
Nov. 6
Murilo, Maynor Adonis: 136 Nicolle St., Houma; 22; Driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Hinton, James Lee: 124 Rainbow Drive, Apt. 2406, Livingston, Texas; 60; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-third
Escoto, Naomi: 37113 White Road, No. 19, Prairieville; 24; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
Lomas Sr., Cedric Raynard: 4444 Tigerland Ave., Apt 1, Baton Rouge; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, disturbing the peace/ language/ disorderly conduct
Nov. 7
Taylor Jr., Ricky Nelson: 1715 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville; 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer by violence, resistance or opposition, disturbing the peace/ language/ disorderly conduct
Jordan, Deidra Dawn: 11409 Old Pecan Lane, Gonzales; 37; possession of Schedule II CDS, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Sylve Jr., Adam E.: 7336 Quorum Drive, Baton Rouge; 22; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, malfeasance in office
Chauvin, Shane Michael: 38164 Smith Road, Prairieville; 40; two counts surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 8
Burch, Jeremy P.: 13390 Oreal Bourgeois Road, Gonzales; 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hosack, Adam: 12199 Tootsie Road, St. Amant; 38; violations of protective orders
Scott, McKenzie: 17555 Feather Ridge Drive, Prairieville; 33; two counts violations of protective orders
Desira, Aquendes Kendell: 315 Cleo Road, Gonzales; 48; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin,
Chattmon, Ronald Eugene: 2745 Pimpernel Ave., Baton Rouge; 47; second-degree battery
Bourg, Kevin: 6811 La. 308, Belle Rose; 30; constructive contempt of court, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Jerome Kendella: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; 46; bank fraud
Poirrier, Krystina: 23521 Springhill Drive, Denham Springs; 36; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Howard, Justavrin Venavin: 221 Williams, Raceland; 23; theft less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Nov. 9
Stafford, James Vernon: 9182 Shadow Bluff, Denham Springs; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Dedrick Christopher: 29540 La. 405, Bayou Goula; 36; theft less than $1,000
James, Gabraiessence Jilvetta: 820 Sabe Ave., Gonzales; 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Vicaro, Samantha J.: 40057 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Warne, Ralph: 18132 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville; 72; obstruction of justice/intimidation
Butler, Derrick Joseph: 39274 Majestic Wood Ave., Gonzales; 34; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Merrick, Joseph Willem: 11620 King Richard Drive, Baton Rouge; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Nov. 10
Williams, Dwight: 226 S. Calvin Ave., Gonzales; 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, distribution/possession with intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis
Lane, Coty: 758 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; 35; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dronet, Donovan: 15229 John West Road, Gonzales; 45; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, operating vehicle while license is suspended, when lighted lamps are required
Watts, Jerome: 306 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant