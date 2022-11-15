The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 20-27:
Oct. 20
Johnson Jr., Matherne J.: 1351 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; 64; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding
Cage, Bryan: 6132 Woodbend Drive, Zachary; 37; hit-and-run driving, second-degree battery
Norwood, Eric A.: 3469 Wall Blvd., New Orleans; 28; theft of goods over $1,500, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Baptist, Rataija Z.: 8295 John Leblanc Blvd., Sorrento; 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, hit-and-run driving, theft less than $1,000
Tucker, Jason M.: 45208 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant; 43; violations of protective orders, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery
Bonadona, Frank: 1439 Millien Road, Donaldsonville; 72; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Oct. 21
Peters, James Isiah Joseph: 722 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; 23; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm
Babineaux, Darren C.: 17797 Airline Highway, No. 6, Prairieville; 56; resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bateman, Daniel Troy: 13396 La. 44, Gonzales; 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000; battery of a dating partner
Bennet Jr., David D.: 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; 38; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law, battery of a police officer
McNair Sr., Jarvis Lance: 6161 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; 32; violations of protective orders
Nicholas, Latisha Jacole: 9275 Central Cross Drive, No. 1018, Convent; 29; violations of protective orders
Kliebert, Jaxon A.: 12135 Louis White Road, Geismar; 23; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others)
Cahill, Lynn Marie: 1105 Carrollwood Drive, Laplace; 55; theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer
Brandon Sr., Michael: 1527 N. Green Ave., Basile; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Straughter, India Latamick: address unknown; 38; organized retail theft less than $1,000
Oct. 22
Andrews Sr., Craig Stanley: 5026 Marchand School Road, Darrow; 59; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Rusk, Steven Dean: 18674 Broussard Road, Prairieville; 42; operating while intoxicated-second, hit-and-run driving, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons
Jones, Joseph: 929 Elizabeth St. Donaldsonville; 37; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons
McWhirter, Andrew Lee: 763 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; 19; simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Leblanc, Cairon Jamal: 525 S. Daphne Drive, Gonzales; 23; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse, flight from an officer
Douglas, Donald R.: 15516 Daigle Road, Prairieville; 63; violations of registration provisions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, tail lamps, all drivers must secure license, operating while intoxicated-first
Louis Jr., Avery John: 1411 Front St., Bogalusa; 22; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Calhoun, Makala Danielle: 14293 Bayou Terrace Drive, St. Amant; 25; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Elliot, Michael Coy: 14740 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Amador, Dany Josue: 18186 Little Prairie Road, No. 29, Prairieville; 26; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Marshall, Lottie: 15164 Aikens Road, Prairieville; 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Victor, Edwardrika: 620 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; 19; simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Scott, Nelson Matthew: 15056 Braud Road, Gonzales; 40; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, insulting or threatening an officer, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, home invasion (battery)
Thompson, Tavone Dubois: 35780 Thompson Road, Geismar; 37; state probation violation
Lambert, Elmo S.: 44080 Maurice Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; 48; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $5,000, simple burglary
Franco Medrano, Elder A.: 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 2, Gonzales; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Brouillette, Clifton G.: 355 Crydon St., Baton Rouge; 51; failure to appear-bench warrant
Evans, Jonathan Anthony: 631 N. 31st St., Baton Rouge; 30; theft of less than $5,000
Harris III, David McKane: 150 Jacob St., Napoleonville; 28; theft less than $1,000
Oct. 25
Smith, Brittany Nicole: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Babin, Shaun M: 40259 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; 43; domestic abuse battery
Givens, Travis Marque: 8477 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; 31; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Washington, Isaac: 5323 Blackmore Road., St. Francisville; 60; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Abusalman, Ayden Ahmad: 7303 St. Marie Ave., No. 12, Prairieville; 18; second-degree battery
Briones, Alexis: 39272 Superior Wood Ave., Gonzales; 18; view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, no passing zone, required position and method of turning at intersections, stop signs and yield signs, maximum speed limit, tail lamps, when lighted lamps are required, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, reckless operation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, criminal mischief /tampering with any property of another, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer
Blanchard Jr., Larry Gilmore: 275 La. 1012, Napoleonville; 47; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Oct. 26
Blouin, Chase Paul: 2409 Oriole Loop, LaPlace; 40; no seat belt, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses
Ollis, Sterling T.: 505 Cataldo Drive Unit A, Donaldsonville; 36; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Mulina, David Michael: 38476 Camp Drive, Prairieville; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Gremillion, Stephen: 38479 Camp Drive, Prairieville; 53; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Curtis, Daneisha L.: 30910 Lilac St., Denham Springs; 28; organized retail theft of $1,000 to $5,000
Burke, Elizabeth A.: 12278 Deck Blvd., Geismar; 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, forgery, access device fraud less than $1,000
Williams, Jamarias, 142 N. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales; 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Roundtree, Sonya: 14012 La. 44, Gonzales; 39; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Lang, Daniel L.: 7350 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; 46; three counts hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Scott Jr., Richard: 741 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; 57; simple assault, battery of a dating partner
Williams Jr., Ricky: 13466 Oak Place Road, Gonzales; 18; no passing zone, traffic-control signals, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer, carjacking
Cannon, James E.: 43113 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; 46; domestic abuse battery
Oct. 27
Hayes Jr., Darrell, Anthony: 6152 Jonathan Alaric Ave., Gonzales; 38; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hernandez, Leeroy Nieto: 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; 28; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, resisting an officer