Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on April 10-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Peter J. Poche Jr. and Peter J. Poche Jr. v. Lowes Home Centers LLC and Tauron Williams, damages.
Cobblestone Parc Homeowners Association Inc. v. Scott L. Carlton, moneys due.
Brenda Bryant v. Arch Insurance Co., CMS Squared Management LLC dba Chick Fil A of Gonzales FSU, Paul Strickland and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
US Bank Trust National Association v. Roy Cobb and D'Nita D. Robinson Cobb, executory process.
United Rentals Inc. v. Annys Inc. and Randy Anny, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Cassandra L. Woods, executory process.
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. MacIe Stokes, open account.
Riney Auto Sales LLC v. Ervin Smith, National General Insurance Co. and Paula Louque, damages.
Citibank NA v. Lynda M. Waldron, open account.
Citibank NA v. Ladrica Matthews, moneys due.
First Heritage Credit of Louisiana LLC v. Danielle Decuir, promissory note.
Denise Broussard v. Eric E. Broussard and Nicole H. Broussard Thomassie, declaratory judgment.
Travis Scott v. Brandon Co. of Tennessee LLC, damages.
Claudette Parker Trench v. State Farm Insurance, Bremella Honore Etienne and Herbert Etienne III, damages.
Synchrony Bank v. David P. Sauve, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Andrew Gros, open account.
Donna Irving v. Justin Woods, Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., Kenidy Cage, Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Mary Deslatte and Larry Deslatte v. Matthew C. Payne, Elizabeth M. Agler and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Jaci Sansone, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Stormi Schexnaydre, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Marvin Smith, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mendi A. Tanner, open account.
US Bank National Association dba Elan Financial Services v. Wade M. Laiche, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Lillian M. Joseph, executory process.
Blane Buyas v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Carrington Mortgage Service LLC v. Laneika L. White aka Laneika L. Madison White, Maurice White and United States of America, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Ben D. Taylor, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Amy F. Sullivan, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Levi Heimann, promissory note.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Courtney Hancock, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission v. RTG Holgings Group LLC, assessment made executory.
Louisiana Workforce Commission v. Sammys of Prairieville LLC, executory judgment.
Vickie Krieger and Edward Krieger v. Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Delbert Gaines v. United Services Automobile Association, damages.
Briana Star Bethea v. James R. Bethea Jr. and Lyn Bethea Brady, annulment of judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Supricia L. Saylor and Steven Jackson, contract.
American Express National Bank v. Jean Pierre and Pierres Repairs LLC, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Rose M. Ricketts, open account.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jordan Morris, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shadrick Keller and Nineshia Keller, contract.
American Express National Bank v. Michael Batiste, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Randale Renard Lewis, executory process.
Alex Dubree v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Marvin Daniels, damages.
Capital One NA v. Kathleen D. Fritchie, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Shaun Dennis, open account.
Ncb Management Services Inc v. Stacey Palmer, contract.
Jennifer Sterbling v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., breach of contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Brittany Turner Baggett v. Cody Michael Baggett, divorce.
Samuel Andrew Watson v. Leslie Becnel Watson, divorce.
Lashinda Sims and Raishon A. Minor Robertson v. Alvin Lewis Allen Jr. Est., paternity.
Veronica Contreras Chavez v. Jose C. Chavez, divorce.
Mandi Henson Rouyea v. Brad Joseph Rouyea, divorce.
Zachary Bourgeois v. Jennifer Maria Eddington, divorce.
Katie E. Villar Johnson v. Rusty A. Johnson, divorce.
Robert Creech v. Dawn Leah Moody Creech, divorce.
Loly Viselda Q. Lopez v. Franklin Josue E. Velasquez, divorce.
Nikita Johnson v. Joshua Johnson Sr., divorce.
Niki Holton Hatampa v. James Edward Hatampa, divorce.
Marcy Watts Williams v. Williams Darius Joseph, divorce.
Megan A. Perkins v. Christopher Brady Jr., divorce.
Shanitra Boyle, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Quinton Conish Jr., child support.
Abby Sheets, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Blaine Thibodeaux, child support.
Demond James, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Andree Sumler, child support.
Chelsey Sharper, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Alexander Miller, child support.
Angela Guiterrez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tarek Mustafa, child support.
Tanika Burlingame, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bryson Lay, child support.
Javana Clark, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chris Haynes Sr., child support.
Essence Williby, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Alfred Brown, child support.
Danaija Devare, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tyrik Jones, child support.
Latasha Brown, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Joseph, child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of George Vige