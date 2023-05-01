Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on April 3-6:
CIVIL SUITS
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rodney Vicknair, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Reggie Derozen Holland, forfeiture/seizure.
Joyce Benjamin v. Sharon H. Nicholas and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Natasha Kruger and Dominic Kruger, moneys due.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Javeion Jerome Bougere, executory process.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Mcmanus Jana, moneys due.
Ophelio Torres v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co., Kaya M. Dennis and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
BBK Partners LLC v. Bonaventure Danielle, agreement.
Deantae Washington and Kiashante Ross v. Honda Motor Co. Ltd., American Honda Motor Co. Inc., Honda of America Mfg. Inc., Honda R & D Co. Ltd., Takata Corp., TK Holdings Inc., Highland Industries Inc., Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Ascension Parish Government, City of Gonzales, John Doe, State Farm Mutual Insurance and Drew Roussel, damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Alan R. Honeysucker, promissory note.
Regions Bank v. Dorothy J. Claiborne, promissory note.
Bengal Transportation Services LLC v. Boykin Brothers LLC, open account.
Jessica Miles v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., Carey G. Ourso and Austin Ourso, damages.
Rjm Holdings LLC v. Mary Annabel Servat, damages.
Failsafe Electrical Specialties LLC v. Anthony Newman and Earlisha Kendrick, breach of contract.
Heather Lee Henderson v. Judy P. Cook, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Root Insurance Co., damages.
SSRM Enterprises LLC dba Credit Services Southwest Louisiana v. Robert Gleason, moneys due.
Demetra Williams v. Lagniappe Pharmacy 6 LLC, Lagniappe Pharmacy 7 LLC, Lagniappe Pharmacy 8 LLC dba Pharmacy Lagniappe, damages.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Capital Bank v. Keith Rivers and Jerre Rivers, open account.
Michael Chatman v. Agribusiness Insurance Nationwide, Lyons Specialty Co. LLC and Demitra Royal, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Guillot Lillyah Savanna Wilde and Lillyah S. Wilde Guillot v. Eno Joseph Guillot IV, divorce.
Brandi J. Simoneaux Gregoire v. Reid Jerome Gregoire, divorce.
Tiffany Lynn Musso v. Derek John Musso, divorce.
Maggie Decker McDonald v. Tyler Arin McDonald, divorce.
Michelle Kaye Johnson v. Michael Fabre, divorce.
Victoria Elizabeth Maerz v. Eric Maerz, divorce.
Sherry Madere v. Jerry L. Madere, divorce.
Douglas Carpenter v. Ashley Carpenter, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Dollie Mardell Legendre
Succession of Clifford Jack Rice
Succession of Gary Louis Hymel Sr.
Succession of Anita Hernandez Clary
Succession of Paul Hamilton
Succession of Allen D. Chauffe Sr.
Succession of Suzanne Jones Cahn
Succession of Gregory Paul Dugas
Succession of Leroy Joseph Sonnier