Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Aug. 7-11:
CIVIL SUITS
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Peggy Valentine, executory process.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Percy R. Shaw, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank v. Chaz James, moneys due.
Coast Performance Group dba Gulf Roofing Cypress v. Megan Smith, damages.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Andrew T. Kehrees, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Katie Roberts, executory judgment.
Republic Finance LLC v. Samantha N. Martin, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Dantrell M. Jackson, promissory note.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Clark Badon, moneys due.
Rita S. Claiborne v. Barry J. Schexnaydre and Farmers Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Marvin B. Colar, moneys due.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank v. Evelyn Christophe, moneys due.
Charlotte McDaniel v. Jason Marcotte, Jam Investments LLC and Tortorich Wrecker Service LLC, damages.
Capital One NA v. James Grey, open account.
Capital One NA v. Tnese K. Joseph, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Rachel Pearson, contract.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Webbank v. Karin A. Lambert, breach of contract.
Upgrade Inc. v. Beverly Simmons, agreement.
Upgrade Inc. v. Nancy Pierson, promissory note.
Upgrade Inc. v. Mandy Gallo, agreement.
Brian Johnson v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association, damages.
Darla Brown v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Dwayne Hasten and Karen Hasten v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Jerald Douglas Horne and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Ronald W. Williams Jr., executory process.
Ayeala Owens v. Brooke Pettit and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
University of Louisiana System Board v. Patricia L. Meek, breach of contract.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Joe L. Douglas, moneys due.
Roosevelt Hasberry v. Greenwich Insurance Co., Asplundh Tree Expert LLC, Utility Lines Construction Services and Trent Alleman, damages.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. April A. Shingles, moneys due.
Ally Bank v. Aimee Woodard Degregorio aka Aimee Degregorio, executory process.
Brittney Davidson v. Jerry R. Whitmore Spottsville, Geico Secure Insurance Co. and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Premier Accessories Inc. v. Jason Marcotte and Jam Investments LLC, damages.
Ora Conner v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Sebastian Properties LLC v. Albert L. Swift, Mary Ella Harris Swift and Parish of Ascension, damages.
NCB Management Services Inc v. Michael Johnson, contract.
Avery Benoit v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Mariner Finance LLC v. Alyssa C. Latuso, promissory note.
Ean Holdings LLC v. Alexis M. Lymon, moneys due.
Phillip Rodrigue and Lorraine Rodrigue v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Barrios Investments LLC v. Tax Sale Quiet, annul tax sale.
Troy Crook and Faith Crook v. Foremost Insurance Co., damages.
Kenneth Lott and Morris Bart LLC v. Gulf State Insurance Co. and Wells Fargo Bank NA, declaratory judgment.
Yvette Elizabeth (individual on behalf of) Lortie v. Toni Robillard Hayes, Bertel D. Jr. (individual on behalf of), Tyandre Nicholas Minor Hayes, USAA Insurance Agency Inc. aka USAA General Indemnity Company and USAA Property and Casualty, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
John Warr III, interdiction.
Pamela Woods v. Thomas Julius Paul III, divorce.
Kelly Chase Saucier v. Ashlyn Saucier, paternity.
Preston Thrash v. Savannah Dardeau, paternity.
Jermaine Angrum v. Alkieza Angrum, divorce.
Herbert Allen Thomason Jr. v. Karen Latham Thomason, divorce.
Katrina Adams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brennan Paul Thomas Daigle, child support.
Christopher L. Olsen v. Kayla Templet Olsen, divorce.
Clarence Eric Crayton v. Barbara Fair Crayton, divorce.
Rebeca Quintanar v. Luis Felipe Aguilar Amaya, divorce.
Shelliece Gray Briley v. Raymond Anthony Briley Sr., divorce.
Christy L. Kennedy Young v. Austin Young, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Clyde Clayton Dunaway Jr. Aka, Clyde C. Dunaway Jr. Aka, Clay Dunaway
Succession of Mark Jason Brown
Succession of Reynelle B. Bercegeay
Succession of Kristin Ann Honore Perkins
Succession of Verlyn Cecilia Himel