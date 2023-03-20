Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 27-March 3:
CIVIL SUITS
Les Marchand and Patty Marchand v. Reliance One Construction LLC dba Pool Group La., Henry Joseph McIntosh and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Noel Ramos v. Idalia Marin, ABC Insurance Co. and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
US Bank National Association v. Raymond Charles Doescher Jr., open account.
Republic Finance LLC v. Deion L. Davis, promissory note.
US Bank Trust National Association v. David Truxillo, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Michelle Renee Billeaud, executory process.
Johnnie Thomas v. Cremation, miscellaneous.
Norma A. Lopez Tello, Tello Norma Angelica Obo Lopez and V.V.V. Ignacio Melendez, San Miguel Inc. dba Meskal El, Jose Melendez and ABC Insurance, damages.
Fernando Hernandez v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Cedric J. Mack, damages.
Larry Collins v. Timothy Dewayne Allen, Amanda Reed and John Does, damages.
Assurance Financial Group LLC v. Taylor J. Blanchard, Tayla Breaux and Equal Investing LLC, executory process.
Priscilla Haydel v. Top Notch Daiquiris & Sports Grill LLC and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Willie Lawrence Jr. Estate, executory process.
Louisiana System board of supervisors v. Cara Vick, executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Kendrik Deandre Carter, executory process.
Citizens Bank v. Brian Joseph Melancon aka Brian J. Melancon aka Brian Melancon, promissory note.
Bianca Foster and Jacarlos Hawkins v. Willie E. Lillie Jr. and National General Insurance, damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Brandon C. Allen, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Edwin LeBlanc, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Peachenie Byrd, promissory note.
Talon Industrial LLC v. Team USA Body Shops Inc., eviction.
Synchrony Bank v. Javius Reginald, open account.
US Bank National Association v. Desmond D. Lang aka Desmond Lang, Cassandra B. Lang and Cassandra Lang, executory process.
Joel M. Robert v. Hayley Miller, Donald J. Musso Jr. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Tyrone Whittington and Old American Indemnity Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Corey Slaughter aka Corey Andre Maurice Slaughter, Troyetta Slaughter aka Troyetta C.N.H. Slaughter, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
April Junior Madison v. Kenwin Madison, divorce.
Rebecca Jean Barker v. Brandon Ashley Barker, divorce.
Dexter Roussel v. Stacy Girod, divorce.
Suzanne Berteau Hamilton v. Mark Alan Hamilton, divorce.
Jamie Daigle Samson v. Joseph Albert Samson IV, divorce.
Racheal Wilson Pitre v. Alonzo Pitre, divorce.
Jennifer Kearney, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chad Estilette, child support.
Raquel Gros, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Steven Tilford Jr., child support.
Dominec Monroe, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Durwin Shelton Sr., child support.
Allegre Sapp, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Roy Self Sr., child support.
Danae Smiley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Hobert Grayson IV, child support.
Jonica Dorsey, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Delynn Ricks, child support.
Lauren Higgins v. Marshall Higgins, divorce.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Kendrick Allen, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Winnie Mae B. Norton Laird
Succession of John P. Tuxhorn
Succession of Michael Todd Hughes
Succession of Bobby Dean Crowell
Succession of Ruby Williams Sharper
Succession of Gail P. Cavalier
Succession of Donald Ray Dugas
Succession of Ruth Armstrong Burnett