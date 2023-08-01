Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 10-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Lois Williams aka Lois Nicholas, agreement.
Ben Fields and Ann S. Fields v. Liberty Personal Insurance Co., damages.
Theresa Grego and Paul Grego v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Vanessa Davis aka Vanessa S. Davis, contract.
Republic Finance LLC v. Dontha S. Robinson, promissory note.
Vince Diez v. May Development LLC, quiet tax title.
US Bank Trust Co. National Association v. Abram Mitchell, Anitra A. Mitchell aka Anitra A. Currie Mitchell, executory process.
Melanie Dyer v. Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., Blackhawk Industrial Group LLC and Lonnie Dean Smith, damages.
Harley Davidson Credit Corp. Assignee and Eaglemark Savings Bank v. Enid Knockum, executory process.
Celestine Burrell v. Stacey L. Harvey and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Krystle Long v. Geauxchiro of Gonzales LLC, damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Mel D. Bush, promissory note.
Valerie Knight v. Horace Mann Insurance Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co., Protective Insurance Co. and Garrett Broussard, damages.
Terry (on behalf of) Tucker v. William F. Glover Jr. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Celena Avila and Antonio Avila v. Alfred Smith III, damages.
Scott Reynolds v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association, damages.
Mariner Finance LLC v. Rico Greaten, executory judgment.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Julie Martine, executory process.
Bank of America NA v. Felipe Albao Ventulan, open account.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Donald Williamson and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Laura Fraga v. City of Gonzales, injunction.
UGH I LLC v. Albert Melancon, open account.
Village Capital & Investments LLC v. Deion Lee Davis, executory process.
Synchrony Bank v. Kristina Soileau, open account.
TD Bank USA NA v. Emily Crook, open account.
Larry D. Weaver v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Joyclyn F. Suire, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Raymond Doescher Jr., open account.
Chester Collins, Charlene Collins and Morris Bart LLC v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association and Money Source Inc., damages.
Adrianna Joshua v. Tower Hill Prime Insurance Co., damages.
Ronald Washington v. Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
James Short v. Kylie Duplessis, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co and All About Insurance LLC, damages.
Bank of America Na v. Shawn M. Vicknair, open account.
Lvnv Funding LLC v. Savalas M. Norwood, open account.
ITA Truck Sales & Service LLC v. Group Logistics Co. Alexis and Wayne Alexis, open account.
Flagstar Bank v. Diana Smith, executory process.
Bridgecrest Credit Co. LLC v. Frank Sek aka Frank J. Sek Jr., monies due.
FAMILY SUITS
Brandi C. LeBlanc v. Jason R. LeBlanc, divorce.
Patricia B. Hutchinson v. Don W. Hutchinson, divorce.
Eugene T. Bordelon v. Jennifer B. Bordelon, divorce.
Leigh D. Papcsy Williams v. Joseph Bray Williams, divorce.
Ha Gel Kwan El Sandolph, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenneth Winchester, child support.
Nadia D. Paul, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chaz Collins, child support.
Natalie Pearley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Deshaun L. Augillard, child support.
Megan Reulet, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Frank Cina III, child support.
Rlisha N. Robinson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Orlando D. Ross, child support.
Laura Braud Weber, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cheyane Stone, child support.
Patricia A. Orrender, state Department of Children and Family Services and Baylee Orrender v. Nicholas Flanagan, child support.
Ratcliff Martenus Keller, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Lionel William Ratcliff, child support.
Gwendreka Sharper, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Hal E. Combre Jr., child support.
Carolyn Nixon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brittney Orrender, child support.
Christopher Smith, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cristie W. Daniels, child support.
Patricia A. Orrender, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brittney Orrender, child support.
Duncan Alan Rhodes v. Llene Laree Dowell, divorce.
Belinda Michelli Deslatte v. Keith Anthony Deslatte, divorce.
Tiffany A. Jones v. Louis Jones, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Keith Raymond Saucier
Succession of Mark Joseph Poche
Succession of Sylvia Babin Richard
Succession of Daniel Ray Jones
Succession of Herman Daniel Strohm
Succession of Clint Reginald Cedotal
Succession of Robert Joseph Gauthreaux
Succession of Thomas Clyde Chedville
Succession of Janet Guidroz Chedville
Succession of Lynn B. Ebeyer
Succession of John Douglas Frusha
Succession of Lee Charles Hargroder
Succession of Gene Barney Hutchinson, Elizabeth Jane Hutchinson
Succession of Recovery Associates LLC Portfolio