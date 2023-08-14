Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 24-28:
CIVIL SUITS
Diez Contractors LLC v. John Haw and Helen Haw, breach of contract.
Grassy Spain Group Inc. v. Dameon Johnice, promissory note.
Percy Rosemond v. USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Brett Moses v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Rebecca L. Jeansonne v. Eric E. Broussard, damages.
Betty Breaux v. Billy Barrient and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Christian Villegas v. Elephant Insurance Co. and Michael Weaver, damages.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Mary Rainey, promissory note.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Winston Pineda, open account.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Brian Bowles, open account.
Republic Finance LLC v. Barry T. Robinson, promissory note.
Crystal Schnackenberg v. Aegis Security Insurance Co. and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, damages.
Ayanna Cushenberry and Eddie Lee (succession of) Hargrove v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association and Assurance Financial Group LLC, damages.
Larain McDaniel and Morris Bart LLC v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Assoc and Fargo NA Wells, damages.
Capital One NA v. Martin L. Vidrine, open account.
Timothy Krennerich and Amanda Krennerich v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association damages.
Alberto Castellanos v. Geico Secure Insurance Co., AM Modern Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Jordan Seiber, damages.
Capital One NA v. Chaise Thomas, open account.
Michael Wright and Eron Thomas v. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., damages.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Patrick Parker, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC and Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Keyana McKennie, open account.
Snap On Credit LLC v. Hershal Dale Cofer III, monies due.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Cleven Duhe, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC and Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Lakaya Larks aka Lakaya R. Larks, agreement.
American Express National Bank v. Valerie Pitts and Pitts Cajun Catering LLC, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Forest Wayne Williams aka Forest Williams and Rochelle Rodrigue, executory process.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Cynthia Miles, executory judgment.
Health Trxade v. Ld Enterprises LLC and Lonna Heggelund, open account.
Citibank NA v. Ethan Brignac, monies due.
American Express National Bank v. Eron Thomas aka Eron N. Thomas, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Andre Spears, monies due.
Frank Hall v. Fedex Ground Package System Inc., Kik Transport Inc and Augustus Denesha, damages.
Discover Bank v. Elie Hidalgo, monies due.
Tenisha Kent Bates v. Michael Lawrence Tyler, damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Adrian Steib Jr., executory process.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Nedria Thompson, open account.
Kolby L. Frederick v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Sofi Lending Corp v. Clint Sparks, open account.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Jarrett Lamar Henry, open account.
FAMILY SUITS
Brandon Norwood v. MacKenzie Norwood, divorce.
Casey G. Lichenstein v. Charles Lichenstein, divorce.
Jonathan Jerome Scott and Kimberly Michelle Scott v. Regime Matrimonial, matrimonial agreement.
Jordan St. Germain Roy v. Tyler Paul Roy, divorce.
Tami Ann LeBlanc Stewart v. James Eldridge Stewart, divorce.
Tammy Lynn Cedotal Parr v. Tony Allan Parr, divorce.
Denise Walters Hollins v. Hollins Darius Ignatius, divorce.
Melvin Singleton v. Kathleen Ducote Singleton, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jennifer Lauren Brooks
Succession of Grace H. Vasseur
Succession of Edward Randall Jackson
Succession of Willie Mae Berard Lewis
Succession of Annie Esther Mazoch
Succession of Patrick George Walsh Jr.
Succession of Dhanraj Gunness