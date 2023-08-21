Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 31-Aug. 4:
CIVIL SUITS
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Nelson Morgan, open account.
Capital One NA v. Staci R. Brooks, open account.
Citibank NA v. Mary E. Williams, open account.
Louisiana, State Of v. Yaping Zhao, forfeiture/seizure.
Capital One NA v. Clint M. Aderholt, open account.
V Purpera & Sons Lumber Co. Inc. v. Property Medic LLC and Michael Phillips, open account.
Republic Finance LLC v. Jerry S. Curry Jr., promissory note.
Steven J. Guillory, Marlene Guillory and Morris Bart LLC v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. and Rocket Mortgage LLC, damages.
Shane O'Daniel, Bonnie O'Daniel and Morris Bart LLC v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association and Wells Fargo Bank, damages.
Ruben Stephens, Urseleen Stephens and Morris Bart LLC v. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co. and Standard Mortgage Corp., damages.
Scott (individual on behalf of) Albarado, Keri (individual on behalf of) Albarado v. Goauto Insurance Co. and Micaela Lewis, damages.
Advancial Federal Credit Union v. Merlin A. Lacombe Jr., executory process.
Republic Finance LLC v. Lakeshia D. Brown, promissory note.
Steven M. Connor Sr. v. Matthew Paul Stafford and Luke Douglas Newman, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Christopher W. Daniels, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Kenner v. Dennis A. Rodriguez Olivia aka Dennis Rodriguez Olivia, executory judgment.
Michael S. Wilson v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association, damages.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Alberta Washington, agreement.
Capital One NA v. Dustin D. Detillier, open account.
Keesler Federal Credit Union v. David C. Brito, open account.
Kevin Albarado and Brandi Albarado v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
American Express National Bank v. Anne Strother aka Anne J. Strother, promissory note.
Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union v. Charles B. Phelps and Janice S. Phelps, open account.
Pennymac Loan Servicing LLC v. Carmen L. Owens aka Carmen Owens, executory process.
HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC v. Lakrisha Dumas, eviction.
Michael A. Barber v. Travis J. Turner, Turner Law Firm LLC and Continental Casualty Co., damages.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Price Shane aka Shane Price, open account.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Cortney McClelland, open account.
Republic Finance LLC v. Laticia L. Griffin, promissory note.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Capital One NA v. Kailey L. Dufour, monies due.
Trustmark National Bank v. Athelia G. Lampp, executory judgment.
Progressive Security Insurance Co. v. Benoits Paint and Body Shop LLC, declaratory judgment.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Brad David Kocke aka Brad D. Kocke aka Brad Kocke, Ashley O. Kocke aka Ashley Kocke, executory process.
Carlise Wilson v. Richard Fletcher, Mavis Southeast LLC and Ean Holdings LLC, damages.
Click N Close Inc. v. Ciara Rounds Mitchell and Kendell Mitchell, executory process.
Justin Barrilleaux and Joseph Lanoux v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association, damages.
Capital One Bank NA v. Brooke E. Rosso, open account.
Capital One NA v. Vickie G. Chauvin, open account.
US Bank Trust National Association v. Guy Laiche and Carolyn Laiche, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Christopher Edwards, executory judgment.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Magdalena (individual on behalf of) Melendez and Old American Indemnity Co., damages.
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. dba Beacon Building Products v. Songys Roofing & Contractors LLC, Lance S. Songy and Partrick Leary Jr., open account.
Garrison Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Beau M. LeBlanc, subrogation.
Brian Daigle v. Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Co. and Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association, breach of contract.
Anderson Inoa Jimenez and Jimenez Anderson Inoa v. Cathy Sullivan and Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co., damages.
Cory Guillory v. Nestle USA Inc and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
DH Holmes Co. Ltd v., breach of contract.
DH Holmes Co. Ltd v. Horace Louis Jenkins, breach of contract.
FAMILY SUITS
David William Hill v. Sandra Priest, divorce.
Quinn Bridgett v. Quinn Aaron, divorce.
Jessica Young Babin v. Christopher Michael Babin, divorce.
Paul Henriksen v. Allison Henriksen, divorce.
Clifford Millien v. Nicole Joseph, divorce.
Lyndsie Verret v. Drake Verret, divorce.
Christopher Scott Pancoast v. Hannah Amelia Pancoast, divorce.
Britta Marie Villavaso v. Wesley Scott Yelverton, divorce.
Travis James Wiley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Meagan Nicole Wiley, child support.
Austin Lee Waite, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Miranda Carol White Foster, child support.
Laura Braud Weber, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cheyane Stone, child support.
Deja Lashae Dennis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jeremiah O. White, child support.
Jaquinta J. Bunch, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Corey Anthony Breaux, child support.
Devona Lewis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dontrel Donahue, child support.
Destiny Porter, Louisiana State Department Children and Family v. Richard Murphy, paternity.
Taylor Hodges, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Austin Stewart, paternity.
Monica Jackson v. Raymond Jackson, divorce.
Andrea Thompson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jermaine Little, paternity.
Artavia Collins, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Javon Williams, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Gerald Anthony Bello II
Succession of Leland Brand Roussa
Succession of Vera A. Braud
Succession of Nolan Joseph Guillot, Joan Savoia Guillot
Succession of Larry Paul Delhommer
Succession of Charles Joseph Medine, Charles Joseph Medine