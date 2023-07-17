Editor's Note: Technical issues resulted in missed files from the Ascension Clerk of Courts Office. Efforts are underway to retrieve missing dates.
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on June 26-30:
CIVIL SUITS
TD Bank USA NA v. Aliya L. Mollere, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Kelly M. Ayo aka Kelly Ayo, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kara Jumonville, moneys due.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Joseph S. Corley and Joseph Corley, moneys due.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Chasity Chatman aka Chasity Breon Chatman, promissory note.
Tommy E. Corley and Debbie S. Corley v. Rose Mary Carter Fountain, miscellaneous.
Janine Pruett v. William Brooks, visitation.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Lonardo Leonard Lucas and Danyea Chyloe Rodgers, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Lakesha Harvey aka Lakesha D. Harvey, moneys due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Christopher Howell, contract.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Harrison Kaywood III, executory process.
Picou Builders Supply Co. LLC v. Dequarsha Lavergne, enforce lien.
Richard Gremillion and Stephanie Landry v. Progressive Property Insurance Co., damages.
Chris Ocmand v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Turner Law Firm LLC v. A & M Contractors LLC, damages.
Wintrust Mortgage and Barrington Bank & Trust Co. NA v. Banks Eddie aka Banks, Eddie J and Banks, Lori, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Danielle Cummings, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brian Werner Jr., open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rachel T. Villaruel, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Chris Orrego, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kimberly Ray, open account.
DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc v. Brandon Smith aka Brandon Adam Smith, Lindsey Smith aka Lindsey M. Abadie Smith, executory process.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Jesse Ryan Ducote, promissory note.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Terwin J. Gibson, promissory note.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Jesse Ryan Ducote, promissory note.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Danielle D. Armstead, promissory note.
Darrell Franklin and Bonita Franklin v. Lionel Lomas, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, Austin Vial, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Yael Banai v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. and Loandepot Com LLC Residential Lending, damages.
Ethel Williams and Morris Bart LLC v. Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association and United Wholesale Mortgage, declaratory judgment.
Rolanda Parquette and Morris Bart LLC v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. and Newrez LLC, damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Roger Johnson, executory process.
Progressive Security Insurance Co. v. Benoits Paint & Body Shop LLC, declaratory judgment.
First Consumers Financial LLC v. Devin Penalber, executory judgment.
Huntington Debt Holding LLC v. Harvey Pharmaceuticals 2llc dba Landrys Pharmacy and Darvis Harvey, promissory note.
US Bank Trust Co. National Association v. Grace M. Singleton aka Grace Carter Singleton, enforce lien.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Sarah Swafford, open account.
Discover Bank v. David Hina, moneys due.
Jamar Smith v. Ascension Parish School Board and Saabira Lewis Ketchens, damages.
La Capitol Federal Credit Union v. Sharon Lynn Morris, executory process.
Wendy Kemp v. Frank A. Credidio, Foremost Insurance Co. Grand Rapids and Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co., damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Carmen C. Loyd, promissory note.
Quianna Decou v. Lori Berteau, Cameron Russell, Imperial Fire & Casualty and Insurance Co. Geico, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Farris Samuel Peabody and Samuel Peabody Farris v. Farris Mason Paul Peabody and Mason Paul Peabody Farris, divorce.
Deja Dennis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marcus Ester, child support.
Autumn Mills, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dequincy Solomon, paternity.
Michael Joseph Logan Jr. v. Jennifer Jean O. Terrebonne, child support.
Shara Cabellero v. Dustin Cabellero, divorce.
William Robert Demonsabert v. Andre Michael Triche, divorce.
Leah Williams v. Samuel Lee Williams Jr., divorce.
Devarin Robinson v. Monica Jupiter Robinson, divorce.
Holly M. Williams v. Dwayne C. Brooks, divorce.
Blaine Stephen Esquivel v. Kirstin Lewis Esquivel, divorce.
Estella Taylor v. Perry Ivory Taylor Jr., divorce.
Maydeser Morejon v. Yoelbis Alvarado Figueredo, divorce.
Edwina Diane Tapley v. Brad Ellis Kincaid, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Ronald David Babin
Succession of Ronald Anroine Suir
Succession of Earl Joseph Lanoix
Succession of Amelia Shaheen Lanoix
Succession of Clyde Donald Boldebook, Maxine Strong Boldebook
Succession of Raymond Guy Settoon, Gayla Theresa Settoon