Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on March 13-17:
CIVIL SUITS
Synchrony Bank v. Evante Brown, open account.
Beatrice Gray Green, Patricia Gray Valentine, Sanaretha Gray and Hase Gray Sr. v. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. Trust and Freddie Mac Seasoned Trust Benefit, declaratory judgment.
Allstate Financial Services v. Jessica Williams, executory judgment.
Leo D. Sternfels v. State of Louisiana Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Standard Mortgage Corp. v. Angelique Monique Jarrell, executory process.
Republic Finance LLC v. Shyra M. Steib, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Raymond J. Geason, promissory note.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Lindsi Smith McNemar and Christopher W. McNemar, executory process.
Brandi Gregoire v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co., Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Margaret Landry, damages.
Cardinal Financial Co. v. Annabelle S. Gonzales and Adam J. Gonzales, executory process.
Haylee Marie Hue v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., Garrison Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Steven D. Johnson, damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Joshua N. Johnson, promissory note.
Republic Finance LLC v. Barbie Dupuy, promissory note.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Krysta M. Brogan, monies due.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Ricardo W. Garey aka Ricardo Garey, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Clayton Hayes aka Clayton Michael Hayes, monies due.
Savings Fund Society Wilmington v. Estate of Eulion Joshua aka Joshua Ulion Estate and Joshua Sedonia Scioneaux Estate, open account.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Ronald Steve Bourgeois, executory process.
Breco Federal Credit Union v. Seth M. Theriot, monies due.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc v. Monica Turner, executory process.
Essential Credit Union and Essential Federal Credit Union v. Malik E. Beasley, executory process.
Ciara (individual on behalf of)Truxillo v. Old American Indemnity Co. and Edwin Dandridge, damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. James Mauney, promissory note.
Louisiana Community & Technical College and Northshore Technical College v. Denver Gill, executory judgment.
Greystone Homeowners Association Inc. v. Danny Butler, enforce lien.
Hydro Dynamic Products LLC v. Jared Latiolais and Kathryn Latiolais, promissory note.
FAMILY SUITS
Lauren Webb Laing v. John David Laing, divorce.
Britt Debate, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marc Payne, paternity.
Aimee Orlando Nethercutt v. Chad Michael Nethercutt, divorce.
Terri Blake v. Steve Smith, divorce.
Laquita Jackson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Leonard Brown, paternity.
Anajha Bailey, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bradley Borne, paternity.
Felix Caraballo Blanco v. Nolvia Elena Sanchez, divorce.
Morgan Chauvin Braud v. Landon Michael Braud, divorce.
Ann Marie Lightfoot Poirrier v. David R. Poirrier, divorce.
Aisha Davila v. Juan Daniel Rivera Garcia and Garcia Juan Daniel Rivera, divorce.
Paul T. Vontempske III v. Cathy Vontempske, divorce.
Traci Gonzalez v. Gleniz Gonzalez, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Elizabeth L. Delaune Mire
Succession of James Robert Landry Sr.
Succession of Vernon Eugene Larson Sr., Edith Boudreaux Larson
Succession of Letitia T. Moroney
Succession of Shirley W. Lyons
Succession of Bessie R. Terrell
Succession of Harold Lynn Juban Sr.