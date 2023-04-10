Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on March 20-24:
CIVIL SUITS
Fernando Torres Rodriguez v. Joshua Hill, Simon Roofing and Sheet Metal Corp, Fred's On The River LLC, ABC Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
US Bank Trust National Association v. Chelsea Nakia Aikens, executory process.
GMFS LLC v. Cody Lane Guitreau and Ashley Walker Guitreau, executory process.
Guaranty Bank and Trust Co. v. Damond Anthony Williams, executory process.
Republic Finance LLC v. Misty A. Smiley, promissory note.
Louisiana Community and Technical College and South Louisiana Community College v. Austin Mitchell Gotcher, executory judgment.
Louisiana Community and Technical College and Delgado Community College v. Tashiba T. Jene Deboue, executory judgment.
Republic Finance LLC v. Nicola Smith, promissory note.
Dwight D. Landry v. Lithium Products LLC dba Pros Lithium, Sterling Power USA, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Great American Insurance Co., damages.
Daniel L. Seale v. Brad Madere, O'Reilly Automotive Stores Inc. and National Union Fire Insurance Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Ethel Green aka Ethel Marie Green Alexander, Dequintin Lloyd aka Dequintin Gerald Lloyd, executory process.
Melissa Robinson and Darolyn Williams v. Arthur Blackwell, Environmental Solutions Liquid and Anpac Insurance Co., damages.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Byron C. Coleman and Tameka R. Queen, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher Vallet, executory process.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Lamarquis T. James, promissory note.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Lamarquis T. James, open account.
MJ CZ Mississippi Project LLC v. C & Z Holdings LLC and Steven Zane Glaze, agreement.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Tabitha Harvey, open account.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Kendra Rome, open account.
Christina White v. Richard Scott Jr., Shannon Scott, Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Donald Ramsey and Jennifer Ramsey v. Progressive Property Insurance Co., damages.
Kenneth White Jr. v. David Williams and Old American Indemnity Co., damages.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Rachel Simon, open account.
Tammie Bercegeay v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Cylie Tullier, damages.
Jimmy Whiddon v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance, damages.
Bayou Property Holdings LLC and Guillot Realty Inc. v. Highway 16 Properties LLC, Basam Kasem and Mohammad Saleh, damages.
V Purpera & Sons Lumber Co. Inc. v. Jean Moushleb, open account.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Kay P. LeBlanc, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Yuen Yee Lo aka Yuen Yee Lo Arthurs, executory process.
Miranda Perrilloux v. Kristopher Peter Landry, Cintas Corp. and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., damages.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Kobi J. Domingue, promissory note.
Ascension Quality Materials LLC dba Concrete Quality v. Mastercraft Builders LLC and Mieux Robert Le, open account.
Melissa (individual on behalf of) Harper and Hannah Broussard v. Azavia Denea Wilson, Carpro Auto Sales LLC, Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co., Thadius Hawkins and Benjamin Blanchard, damages.
Ronald Boudreaux Jr. v. Ieshia Davis and Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Jackline Williams Denet v. Eric Markeith Denet, divorce.
Diamonds Mitchell, Louisiana State Department Children & Family v. Jyron Wells, child support.
Mya Colar, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eddie Conish III, child support.
Tonya Gonzales, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Sidney Ortez, child support.
Catherine Welch, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Thomas McKay, child support.
Shakira Sullivan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Adereous Scott, child support.
Amanda Danielle Wallace v. James Eugene Wallace, divorce.
Jhane' Evans v. Tionshai Domio, divorce.
Donna Hargroder Adams v. Charles Ross Adams, divorce.
Lawrence Joseph v. Javon Bell Joseph, divorce.
Elisa S. Davila v. Arthur Davila, divorce.
Kristi Myers Carter v. Trent Eugene Davis, divorce.
Mary A. Bureau Jones v. Troy Anthony Jones Sr., divorce.
Tanner Bercegeay v. Jessie Bercegeay, divorce.
Eubanks Jonathan David v. Eubanks Anna Seiler, divorce.
Frank P. Wells v. Christine Cross Wells, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Don Joseph Fontaine
Succession of Huyen Thao Pham
Succession of Gregory Bernard Morman
Succession of Parish Lorne Jones
Succession of Don Henry McCardle
Succession of Charles Luke Bringier Jr.
Succession of Nina Cannon Brignac
Succession of Vernon Eugene Larson Jr.