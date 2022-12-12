Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 14-18:
CIVIL SUIT
Mark A. Simoneaux v. Chad E. Hughes, breach of contract.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Arielle S. McKay, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Kerrone Byron Williams Jr., forfeiture/seizure.
Ricky Myles v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Wade Bourgeois, damages.
Tavoris D. Benjamin v. Nicole M. Borne, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co., Nuraud Thomas and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Pamela A. Orgeron v. Anpac Louisiana Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Payton A. Cooper, damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Charles E. Dawson III aka Charles Edward Dawson III, Radiah Angelle Spooner aka Radiah A. Spooner Dawson, executory process.
US Bank National Association dba Elan Financial Services v. George Peterson, open account.
Steven Paul Gloeckner Jr. and Aimee Whitney Gloeckner v. (individual on behalf of) Jason John Rivas, (individual on behalf of) Stacey Nemeth Rivas, Gofit Group LLC and Bancorp Bank, damages.
Gary Babin v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Phillip J. Mitchell and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Louis Lefebvre III v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Shannon Washington and Dongell Brown v. Patrick Lyons M.D. Bonneval, Ragusa Steven Adrian M.D. and Louisiana Patients Compensation Fund, damages.
Brad Roig v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., Kenneth Baron and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Tyrone M. Whittington aka Tyrone Myles Whittington and Dewanda W. Whittington, executory process.
Earl T. Gros Jr. v. Louisiana Department Public Services, judicial review.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Patrick Joseph Gravois aka Patrick J. Gravois aka Patrick Gravois, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Mikki B. Guillaume aka Mikki Guillaume, monies due.
Citibank Na v. Ernest Roy Suc Norman aka Ernest Roy Norman aka Ernest R. Norman aka Ernest Norman, MacLeita Fobbs Norman aka MacLeita F. Norman aka MacLeita Norman, executory process.
Deborah Manigault v. BASF Corp. and Mobile Mini Inc., damages.
Harrison Finance Co. v. Christopher Moreau, executory judgment.
Phyllis Graves v. Liberty Personal Insurance Co. and Mona Veron, damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Alechia L. Duplush, executory process.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Tiffany Lynn Hebert and Spenser Glenn Smith, executory process.
Savings Fund Society Wilmington v. Timmy Pena, executory process.
Jonathan Andrew Boswell v. Go Auto Insurance Co., Kara C. Avent and Caid Avent, damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Carlos Ramirez, damages.
Tammy B. Millet v. Ambassador Partnership LLC dba McDonalds, John Doe and United National Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Citibank Na v. Charles Ziegeler, monies due.
FAMILY SUITS
Graylenn Evans Coleman Sr., interdiction.
Michael Albritton v. Andrea Albritton, divorce.
Clinton Joseph Alombro v. Jaymee Bartolome Alombro, divorce.
Nicole Laiche Paille v. Lee Paille, divorce.
Erin Lambert, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Mark Munson, child support.
Kristen Harvey Prescott v. Louis Prescott II, divorce.
Sylvia E. Ratcliff Doming v. Terry Christopher Doming, divorce.
Erik Christopher Poche v. Kayla Marie Poche, divorce.
Mark Earl Boss v. Jill Kirkes Boss, divorce.
Ashleigh K. Bentley v. Shawn C. Bentley, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Leo George Bourgeois
Succession of John Roger Seys
Succession of Gloria Gomez Mitchell
Succession of Dora Mae Blue Blair
Succession of Miranda Russellburg Lott
Succession of Derrick Montrell Jones, Dekohta Jones
Succession of Jack Craig Henderson
Succession of Kathleen Johnson Bourque
Succession of William Thompson Jr., Lillian A. Thompson
Succession of Sharon E. Sellers Cassagne
Succession of John Albert Davis Sr.
Succession of Rita Mae Babin Melancon
Succession of Kenneth J. Barras