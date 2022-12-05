Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 7-:10
CIVIL SUITS
Harold Dupree and Diane Dupree v. Ascension Premier Dental LLC, Calvin Bessonet DDS and Fortress Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Derick E. Harman Jr., executory judgment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Corley Alexis Sisson, abandonment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Craig M. Estle, moneys due.
Iris Annette Butler v. of Donaldsonville City and Parish of Ascension, damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Christopher Ancar aka Christoph Ancar aka Christopher Michael Ancar, moneys due.
Ricky Semien v. Danielle Scott, Safeco National Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Danny L. Williams v. Cremation, miscellaneous.
Quintana Gray and Earl Kenny v. Executive Gaming Inc., Jeremy Norris and Allmerica Plus Insurance Agency Inc., damages.
Sarah Jane Jackson, structured settlement.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Rajau Persad, executory process.
Vista Bank v. Gatlin Land & Cattle LLC, executory process.
Crescent Bank & Trust v. Clinton Thibodaux Sr. and Clinton Thibodaux Jr., contract.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Dawn R. Dupuis aka Dawn Dupuis, Mark L. Dupuis aka Mark Dupuis, moneys due.
Kari Bercegeay v. American Modern Property & Casualty, damages.
Michael Heintze and Kathryn Thomas v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, damages.
Robert A. Connelly v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety, Control License and Improvement Division Driver, judicial review.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Julie Martine, executory process.
Darrien Bolding v. Yogesh Diyali and Progressive Preferred Insurance Co, damages.
Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., Reid Alexander, Jessica Alexander and Blake Alexander v. Juan Hernandez, Eliseth T. Aguilar Hernandez and Falcon Insurance Co., damages.
B1bank v. Southern Roots Lawn Care Services LLC and David Brantley Calvit III, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Shelita D. Boudreaux v. Tyler Shane Lewis, divorce.
Benjamin Agnew v. Jordan Agnew, divorce.
Dustin Gomez v. Jessica L. Gomez, divorce.
Kyle Lambeth v. Ashlee Lambeth, divorce.
Darnell Anthony McBride v. Shinita Cook McBride, divorce.
Rhonda Allen Lamendola v. Paul Lamendola, divorce.
Donna Lee Landry Edwards v. Charles Thomas Edwards, divorce.
Travis L. London v. Ywinter London, divorce.
Wanda N. George v. Stephen W. George, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Keith Randal Wales
Succession of Felix Lane Luttrell
Succession of Betty Jane Noble Black
Succession of Marilyn Jo Lea Lusk
Succession of Darrell Johnson
Succession of Julie Lessard Michel Aka, Julie Marie Michel
Succession of Zane Mark Zeno
Succession of James Michael Bell