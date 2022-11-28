Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 31-Nov. 4:
CIVIL SUITS
TD Bank USA NA Successor and Target National Bank v. Anita K. Wagner, open account.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Chayland Trabeau, open account.
Western World Insurance Co. v. Ludlam Construction LLC, moneys due.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Dakota Boyanton, promissory note.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Derek Ware, promissory note.
Olivia Wilkins v. Jane Doe and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jack T. Sanith, Raymond Sanith and Penny Sanith, promissory note.
Shannon Guillot v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co. and Rylee Johnson, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jason Gonzales, open account.
New Orleans Firemen's Federal Credit v. Johnny Wright and Charmaine Neal, executory judgment.
Henry F. Woods and Dahilia J. Woods v. Steve R. Smith, Employer ABC, All State Insurance Co. and EFG Insurance Co., damages.
Reginald Joseph v. Geico Casualty Co., Jvon Hill and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Landon W. Henry, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lamont Lewis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robby J. Guidry, open account.
Gwendolyn M. Martin Trustee, Darlene B. Taylor Trustee, John D. Broussard Jr. Trustee and Willa F. Broussard Trust v. William Wall Morris, quiet tax title.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Caystin Poche, open account.
Stephen Janis v. Shane Roussel, National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Big Easy Waffles LLC v. Peter dba Francis Distribution Francis, breach of contract.
James H. Smith, Matthew Smith v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Damien Knockum, Timothy Goodson, Anthony Christy, State Farm Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., USAA Casualty Insurance Co., Kevin Brister, Lee Jacobs, Lees Trucking & Land Services LLC, ABC Insurance and Insurance XYZ, damages.
Dashia Reed v. Kevin Johnson Jr., damages.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Jasmine Lasalle Joseph, executory process.
James Malbrough v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Maria T. Herrera Morales v. Edgar Jimenez, adoption.
Spring Oaks Capital SPV LLC v. Anitra Matthews, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Morgan (administration succession) Williams and Jordan Paul (Succession) Nicholas, executory process.
Ladonna Howard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Rodriquez Howard, executory judgment.
Us Bank Trust National As Sociation v. Lucas M. LeBlanc and Deshea Mayers LeBlanc, executory process.
Nicholas Bolt, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chelsea Verrette, executory judgment.
Victoria (individual on behalf of) Haindel v. Katherine Hatcher and Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Government Employees Ins. Company v. Louella Charles and Ascension Parish School Board, damages.
Pamela Wilson and Jack Wilson v. Walmart Louisiana LLC and Jane Doe, damages.
Money Source Inc. v. Ira Orlando Jackson, executory process.
Dylan Cundiff and Samantha Cundiff v. (individual on behalf of) Michael Reed and Servepro South Livingston, declaratory judgment.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Morgan Stanley Home Equity Loan Trust v. Byron Young aka Byron K. Young, Shereba Young aka Shereba Lynn Young aka Shereba L. Young, promissory note.
Nations Direct Mortgage LLC v. Jerard R. Caballero, executory process.
Kai Burks v. Murville Alleman Jr. and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Lori Marie Lambert, interdiction.
Charles Kassan v. Sara Lee Craig Kassan, divorce.
Robert T. Chandler III v. Sydney Bonfils, divorce.
Sunny Wall House v. Michael Edward House, divorce.
Clifford Joyce Jr. v. Maria Belton Joyce, divorce.
Shawanda L. Harris v. Roderick A. Harris, divorce.
Lolita Araceli Bolanos v. Harold Jose Bolanos, divorce.
Robert Guy Gleason Sr. v. Lisa Darlene Whittington, divorce.
Amanda Estaves Thibodeaux v. Cory Michael Thibodeaux, divorce.
Daniel L. Mosier v. Lisa N. Mosier, divorce.
Irene Marti Gil v. David Prieto Godoy, divorce.
Storm Melancon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Vanessa Via, child support.
Marissa Berteau, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bonaventure Robert, child support.
Donchelle Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kevin Smith III, child support.
Corwin J. Brown Sr. v. Romeekia Doucet Brown, divorce.
Emily Mahan LeBlanc v. Dylan Blue LeBlanc, divorce.
Shanon Nicole Chenevert v. Clint David Chenevert, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Darin Donald Andrews
Succession of Dale Lavogn Dewitt
Succession of Clarence Joseph Young