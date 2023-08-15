Area fire departments have a bit more money these days thanks to fire insurance premium rebates.
Last week, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment visited all nine fire departments in the parish to distribute portions of a fire insurance premium rebate totaling $826,894.80 from the state’s Two Percent Fire Insurance Fund.
The annual payments represent funds collected from fees assessed on fire insurance premiums and are based on a formula set by the state Legislature. The total amount that Ascension Parish received was calculated per capita, and category value determined from the total parish population, in addition to the number of persons serviced by each fire service unit, a news release said.
“These significant rebate amounts indicate the great job our firefighters are doing for the residents of Ascension Parish,” Cointment said. “It was my pleasure and honor to meet with area fire chiefs as we handed out the checks.”
“It’s a very important part of our annual income,” said St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department Chief James E. LeBlanc. "There is no way our departments could financially survive without this annual income."
Ascension Parish Fire District 3, which is the Prairieville area, received the largest payment of $235,988.77, followed by the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department receiving $118,310.80.
Other Ascension Parish Fire Departments receiving insurance rebate payments include:
- Donaldsonville Fire District 2: $19,803.52
- Geismar Volunteer Fire Department: $64,033.50
- Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department: $41,023.84
- Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department: $37,683.08
- Gonzales Firefighters Association: $45,068.98
- Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department: $80,643.39
- St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department: $89,344.12
- Gonzales Fire Department: $49,114.12
- Donaldsonville Fire Department: $45,880.69