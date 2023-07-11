Ascension Parish Library's marketing efforts have earned recognition from the American Library Association.
The library was awarded for its Summer Reading 2022 kickoff video in the Summer Reading digital category. The video was released on the library’s social media platforms for the community to view and share as a quick way to get the word out and remind people about in-person events and educational/hands-on learning opportunities at the library - following years of virtual programming brought on by COVID-19, a news release said.
Data from the library’s youth and adult services librarian showed an increase in the number of people who attended events that summer and an increase in participation in the summer reading program.
In 2022, 2,594 youth ages 0-18 signed up – an increase over the previous two years. Adult participation increased 25% over the last five years as 883 adult residents signed up.
“Effective marketing creates success, and I’m thrilled to see Ascension Parish Library acknowledged nationally,” said Ascension Parish Library Director John Stelly. “Our library serves the community in many ways, but if we don’t showcase what we have or communicate what we offer, people won’t know about our amazing services and resources. I’m proud of what our communications team has accomplished; It means people understand the library is a valuable part of the community.”
ALA honors libraries that produce high-quality print or digital materials in five categories: External communications; Advocacy/Fundraising/Annual Reports/Strategic Plans; Special Events and Exhibits; Reading Programs; and Materials Promoting Collections, Services, or Resources. More than 215 submissions were sent in by 100 institutions, including public, academic, school, state, and special libraries.
The library’s winning video can be viewed at bit.ly/APLSRP2022.