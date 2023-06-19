Ascension Parish on Tuesday opened a new drop-off recycling location for residents at 2171 D Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville.
This location on the parish's west bank means Ascension residents will have two options for drop-off recycling, with the existing location at 42077 Church Point Road in Gonzales, a news release said.
With an additional new recycling drop-off location, more residents will have easier access to recycling. The new location will accept the same materials as the existing one, including cardboard and paper, plastic containers, cartons, and aluminum and metal cans. Plastic bags, glass and household garbage should not be disposed of at the recycling drop-off facilities.
“This new location makes it easier for Ascension residents to recycle, which impacts the environment and beauty of our great parish,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. “Residents on the west side of the Mississippi River did not previously have convenient access to a recycling site until this new location.”
The Donaldsonville recycling drop-off center is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday through Sunday.
To install the new drop-off recycling location, Ascension Parish applied for and received a grant from The Recycling Partnership.
For more information on what can be recycled at the drop-off locations, visit http://www.ascensionparish.net/keep-ascension-beautiful or call (225) 450-6939.