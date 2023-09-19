Two ceremonies were held Sept. 11 in Ascension Parish to remember terrorists' attacks in 2001.
The Prairieville Fire Department's remembrance was at 9:30 and Fire District 1's ceremony started at 11:30 a.m. Both were hosted by Ascension Funeral Homes and Ralphs Supermarket.
“9/11” is shorthand for four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist group, that occurred on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website.
"Nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia," the website states. "The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. After learning about the other attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C."
At both events, St. Amant Fire Chief and Fire District 1 chair James E. LeBlanc talked about what happened on 9/11 and how the country responded to the attacks.
At the second ceremony, LeBlanc said, "We are here to honor those 2,977 lives claimed by the brutal attacks of Sept. 11, 2001: men and women who woke that day never anticipating an attack on their place of work or against this country; innocents who hailed from 90 nations and all walks of life; attackers perpetrating murder that fateful day.
"In the aftermath of the attack, our service members, our nation rallied together as one," LeBlanc said. "So, today, we remember the loss of so many in New York City, in a somber field in Pennsylvania, and in our Pentagon, and in many battles since — and some of those battles are still raging. Here in Ascension Parish we observe 9/11, and on 9/11 every year we again are mindful and resolute that their deaths, like their lives, shall have meaning; and that is in how we carry forward our responsibility to protect America."