KEV Group recently presented the Ascension Parish School Board with a KEVvies award for its significant achievements utilizing the SchoolCash platform.
The awards recognize school districts that have demonstrated vision, leadership, hard work and innovation using KEV’s school activity fund software solutions, a news release said.
“Ascension Parish School Board has shown great dedication in creating processes that help streamline and simplify their activity fund management,” said Jennifer Sutton, chief customer officer at KEV Group. “Their success in leveraging the SchoolCash platform to increase transparency and eliminate administrative inefficiencies makes them so deserving of this award.”
The district has been using SchoolCash since 2011, and over the years has expanded its use of the platform to further drive efficiencies and remove as much cash as possible from their schools. Thanks to these efforts, the School Board has been able to collect over $1.3 million in activity funds annually using SchoolCash Online and boasts an 89% parent adoption rate.
“In addition to significantly reducing administrative inefficiencies, SchoolCash eliminated barriers by connecting staff, and allowing us to establish more consistency and transparency across the district,” explained Kimneye Cox, Ascension Parish’s director of business services.
This is just one of three national fiscal recognitions earned this year by Ascension's Business Services Department. For the eighth consecutive year, Ascension earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Financial Officers Association, and for the seventh consecutive year earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International. Senator Edward Price presented the awards at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting.
"As the past president of the school board, it is my honor and privilege to present these awards to the Ascension Parish School Board. You all have proven you have an excellent staff and do an excellent job," said Price. "There are 87,000 governments in the United States and 2,504 earned the award from the GFOA. This places Ascension in the top 50% of school districts in the US, the top 1% of all governments in the state, and the top 3% in the U.S. and Canada. This is quite an accomplishment!"