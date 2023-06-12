The Ascension Parish School Board has begun the process of drawing new school attendance zones for the 2024-25 academic year, when a new high school is expected to open.
Public meetings are taking place this week to review draft plans and collect public input. In addition, last week the school board voted to give current high school students who will be in 10th, 11th and 12th grades when the new zones go into effect options to stay at their current schools.
"As parents may be aware, our fifth high school, Prairieville High, is under construction with plans to open in the fall of 2024. That means, our school board members will need to redraw school attendance zones to create a new high school feeder system. As such, attendance zones will be changed at the primary, middle, and high school levels for most schools in the East side of our parish," said Superintendent David Alexander.
The board’s strategic planning committee recently selected three draft plans and wants to get feedback before making any final decisions, a news release said. The plans are posted on the district's website at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024. Included on each map is a chart that predicts student enrollment by school for each draft scenario.
The public can visit the website and provide feedback via a survey or attend one of three public meetings.
Redistricting public meetings are set for:
Monday, June 12: at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 La. 431, St. Amant
Tuesday, June 13: at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales
Wednesday, June 14: at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 La. 73, Geismar.
All meetings start at 6 p.m.
"Once parents have looked at the three draft plans, we would appreciate them taking a brief survey to rank preferences and to provide any additional feedback for the Board to consider. As they have done in the past when we have opened Bullion Primary, Bluff Middle, Bluff Ridge Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary, our school board members will use the feedback provided before making any final decision," Alexander said.
The goal is to finalize attendance zones this fall, specifically no later than December, the release said.