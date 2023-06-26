Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1 has a new rescue tool thanks to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bobby Webre.
The addition of a water rescue boat gives firefighters the ability to respond to water emergencies quicker and without the need of relying on other agencies' boats to access the emergency scene, Fire Board Chair James E. LeBlanc said.
District No. 1 volunteer firefighters also will be able to provide mutual aid on the water to our surrounding parishes, LeBlanc said.
Ascension Parish Fire District 1 departments in St. Amant and Sorrento have boats and an additional boat donated by the Sheriff’s Office several years ago, LeBlanc added.
“I believe this is an outstanding partnership with our volunteer fire departments,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said. “We’re here to make our community emergency responders better and to continue to supply them with the resources they need for the residents of Ascension Parish.”
Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1 includes volunteer fire departments in St. Amant, 5th Ward, 7th District, Galvez-Lake, Sorrento and Geismar.
“Members of the District No. 1 boat rescue team spend countless hours training, serving and engaging with the residents of Ascension Parish," stated Chief LeBlanc.
Ascension Parish Fire Dist. No. 1 is very blessed to have the day-to-day working relationship with Sheriff Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, this partnership and relationship that we have shared for years, stated LeBlanc.