The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday posted a warning on Facebook about scam letters asking for donations to the Sheriff's Office.
The letter asks for residents to make donations toward the agency's "annual child safety, bullying and drug education program."
It asks donors to make checks payable to the "National Child Safety Council."
"If you received a copy of the letter pictured, please do not make a donation. The organization requesting money does not have permission to use the Sheriff's Office Letter Head or Sheriff Webre's signature," the Sheriff's Office post said.