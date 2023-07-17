Some 250 children are getting free swimming lessons at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales thanks to a nonprofit started by two Dutchtown High grads.
Founded by twin brothers Thurman III and Torrence Thomas 13 years ago, Tankproof is in 10 different cities across the United States.
Last week, 125 children took the free lesson in the Gonzales pool, including 43 from Donaldsonville, where there is no public pool. This week, an additional 125 students are enrolled, with a waiting list of 80 children.
The brothers are musicians, performing as THEBROSFRESH.
Tankproof has served over 2,350 people nationwide. In addition to providing free swimming lessons, Tankproof has offered disaster and COIVD-19 relief to communities in need.
The brothers credit a dedicated team of instructors and volunteers with making things work year after year.
"We are nothing without our team and the high quality of lessons we provide is not only a testament to their training, but it also shows their hearts for the youth we serve," according to the Tankproof website. Each and every instructor, or 'dero' as we call them, is committed to giving their all for the young person in front of them."