Ascension public schools announced the Support Personnel of the Year for 2022-23 before the April 25 Ascension Parish School Board meeting at Bluff Middle School.
At that meeting, the school system also announced the district winners: Lakeside Primary's Sherri Villar, Primary School Support Person of the Year; Gonzales Middle's Jacquelyn Warren, Middle School Support Person of the Year; and St. Amant High's Paula Gayden, the High School Support Person of the Year.
"Our support employees perform essential duties that contribute each and every day to our overall purpose of ensuring that students leave us one day, equipped to pursue the dreams of their choice. These valuable employees work to ensure that every function of our organization, whether instruction, administration or operations remains elite," said Ascension public schools Superintendent David Alexander. "They are great teammates who promote teamwork, embrace learning for personal growth and improvement, lead others by bringing encouragement and positive influence, and embrace our work around service to students.
"Thanks to each one for their hard work, their commitment to others, and their big smiles that we depend on each day," Alexander said.
High School Support Personnel of the Year
- Adline Griffin, secretary A, APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center
- Shirell Oatis-Honora, secretary A, Donaldsonville High School
- Sandra Webb, secretary B, Dutchtown High School
- Bevanne Ramirez, career coach, Early College Option
- Holli Zeringue, secretary B, East Ascension High School
- Paula Gayden, secretary B, St. Amant High School (District winner)
Middle School Support Personnel of the Year
- Chelsea Ghere, registration clerk, Bluff Middle School
- Desiree James, secretary B, Central Middle School
- Kim Tregre, paraprofessional, Dutchtown Middle School
- Tricia Bourgeois, registration clerk, Galvez Middle School
- Jacquelyn Warren, registration clerk, Gonzales Middle School (district winner)
- Andrea Landry, registration clerk, Lowery Middle School
- Bertha Lee, food service technician, Prairieville Middle School
- Andrea Oubre, paraprofessional, St. Amant Middle School
Primary School Support Personnel of the Year
- Lakayla Washington, paraprofessional, Ascension Head Start
- Ora Spears, registration clerk, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Michelle Beasley, paraprofessional, Bullion Primary School
- Lauren Petho, paraprofessional, Central Primary School
- Shandreka Phillips, paraprofessional, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Trenell Knockum, librarian's aide, Duplessis Primary School
- Stacy Allemand, secretary A, Dutchtown Primary School
- Virginia Arens, registration clerk, Galvez Primary School
- Tamika Jackson, paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School
- Jamie Caronna, paraprofessional, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Sherri Stevens, cafeteria manager, Lake Elementary School
- Sherri Villar, secretary B, Lakeside Primary School (District winner)
- Katherine Richardson Cohn, secretary B, Lowery Elementary School
- Sandy Harvey, ISSP aide, Oak Grove Primary School
- Peggy Kern, secretary B, Pecan Grove School
- Trinette Belle, Facility Manager, Prairieville Primary School
- Bonita Haydel, paraprofessional, Sorrento Primary School
- Dena Tripp, ISSP aide, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Tiffany Brignac, paraprofessional, St. Amant Primary School
- Lon Jeanette Bowen, librarian's aide, Sugar Mill Primary School