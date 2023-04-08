For Nikki Pavlinich, donating to the Ascension tornado relief effort was personal.
Pavlinich, who dropped off baby wipes, nondairy specialty baby formula and other baby items at the Lamar-Dixon barns on Thursday, said when she heard about the devastation from a tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Mississippi, all she could think of was the babies who would be without their specialty formula and other needed items.
Pavlinich, the mother of a child allergic to cow's milk and uses specialty, hard-to-find formula, said "it's personal to me, very personal."
"There has to be at least one baby with a milk allergy who doesn't have the formula it needs," she said.
"You're going to make a mom so happy," Denig replied.
A few minutes after rolling out, Pavlinich said drove up again, this time her mother was in another vehicle with her own donations.
Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig said she heard many interesting stories as to why people wanted to donate to the Ascension Parish relief efforts. Parish government, Sheriff's Office and Volunteer Ascension have partnered to collect supplies for the victims of the tornado that destroyed Rolling Fork.
On March 24, a severe tornado tore through Rolling Fork. After the weekend storm ripped through the south, 22 deaths were reported.
Denig said the offices of Sheriff Bobby Webre and Parish President contacted her after the storm to set up a collection drive and help with arrangements to visit the tornado-ravaged area.
After hurricane and flood relief efforts, Denig said she knows what to do when there's a disaster, "but these tornadoes are different and getting more frequent."
She turned to Lake Charles Rotarian and longtime disaster relief volunteer Larry Agee. "He knows exactly what to do and who to call," Denig said.
She said she has learned that it's best to "lean heavily on them (those needing help) to tell me what they need."
Denig and administrative assistant Tiffany St. Pierre said helping people is part of their job they love the best.
They said they learned early on what not to do when pulling together disaster relief efforts.
"We would start thinking we were doing one thing and then … quickly decide that we needed to change directions," St. Pierre said, adding she learn what to do "on the fly."
The drive was Wednesday and Thursday and members of the Sheriff's Office planned to drive to Mississippi Tuesday to cook for the volunteers and residents. After that group returns to Gonzales, volunteers with parish government will make the trip to help the tornado victims.
Another one of those interesting stories rolled through the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Barn 7 just an hour before closing time Thursday. Faye Williams said it took her a while to find the drop-off location, but she knew it was important to help others.
Williams' husband died of Alzheimer's and she said she had some medical supplies that someone else could use.
One of the things Volunteer Ascension learned is that a drive-thru collection is best. Williams stayed in her car as she handed three bags of supplies to St. Pierre and Denig.
Williams waved as she drove off.
"All day, the stories are so touching," Denig said as she and St. Pierre added Williams' supplies to a loaded trailer.
To donate, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Mississippirelief?fbclid=IwAR3T8621GagAJmQbLjgw3lHSUX-4VMog3-n-M5nBjcYdTkG2mp7IRL22Gx8.