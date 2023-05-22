Honors posted for Ascension Parish baseball
The All District baseball teams have been announced and Ascension Parish is well represented.
The teams include:
5-5A All District
First team
Catcher: Hudson Browning, East Ascension
Infielders: Casey McCoy, Dutchtown
Outfielders: Austin Ford, St. Amant; AK Burrell, Dutchtown
Utility: Lawson Bourgeois, St. Amant; Cooper Daley, Dutchtown; Caden Hughes Dutchtown
Pitchers: Jordan Oberle, Dutchtown; Dallis Moran, St. Amant
Second team
Catcher: Conner Molaison, St. Amant
Infielders: Blaise LaLonde, St. Amant; Ryder Molea, St. Amant
Outfielders: Layne Swanson, St. Amant
Utility: Petrie Thompson, East Ascension
Pitchers: Chase Kelly, St. Amant; William Kibbe, Dutchtown; Peyton Melancon, East Ascension
Ascension Christian girls golf wins runner-up at state golf tourney
Ascension Christian girls golf team finished as runner-up in Division 2 in the LHSAA state golf tournament.
Peyton Flynn finished fifth overall and was selected all state with a total of 158 (5 over par). Nikkie Chase followed in 11th place with a total of 187.
The Lions had the lowest score in round 2 with a 170 total, led by a 79 from Flynn. This is only the third year for the program. The Lions tied for second place overall with St. Martins, and Ursuline Academy repeated as state champs.