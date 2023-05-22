asc golf.jpg

Celebrating a runner up victory in the state golf tournament are, from left, freshman Peyton Escamilla, junior Peyton Flynn, coach Jack Terry, junior Nikki Chase and freshman Bayleigh Waldrep.

 Provided photo by Ascension Christian Athletics

Honors posted for Ascension Parish baseball

The All District baseball teams have been announced and Ascension Parish is well represented.

The teams include:

5-5A All District

First team

Catcher: Hudson Browning, East Ascension

Infielders: Casey McCoy, Dutchtown

Outfielders: Austin Ford, St. Amant; AK Burrell, Dutchtown

Utility: Lawson Bourgeois, St. Amant; Cooper Daley, Dutchtown; Caden Hughes Dutchtown

Pitchers: Jordan Oberle, Dutchtown; Dallis Moran, St. Amant

Second team

Catcher: Conner Molaison, St. Amant 

Infielders: Blaise LaLonde, St. Amant; Ryder Molea, St. Amant

Outfielders: Layne Swanson, St. Amant

Utility: Petrie Thompson, East Ascension

Pitchers: Chase Kelly, St. Amant; William Kibbe, Dutchtown; Peyton Melancon, East Ascension

Ascension Christian girls golf wins runner-up at state golf tourney

Ascension Christian girls golf team finished as runner-up in Division 2 in the LHSAA state golf tournament.

Peyton Flynn finished fifth overall and was selected all state with a total of 158 (5 over par). Nikkie Chase followed in 11th place with a total of 187.

The Lions had the lowest score in round 2 with a 170 total, led by a 79 from Flynn. This is only the third year for the program. The Lions tied for second place overall with St. Martins, and Ursuline Academy repeated as state champs.

Troy LeBoeuf covers sports for the Ascension Advocate. He can be reached at troyleboeuf@hotmail.com or ascension@theadvocate.com or on Twitter @Troyleboeuf.

