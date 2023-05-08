Ascension Parish is well represented on all-district lists.
8-1A all-district softball
First team
Ascension Christian: Mattie Dixon, Noelle Laiche, Lauren Swanson
Ascension Catholic: Ava Gauthe, Ava Bright, Raegan Tripode, Aubree Delatte, Sydney Vialion
Second team
Ascension Christian: Marie Brignac, Emma Guy
Ascension Catholic: Bailee Simoneaux, Katie Marroy, Londyn Pennison
Honorable mention
Ascension Catholic: Anna Schexnayder, Sarah Pizzolato
5-5A all-district softball
First team
Pitcher: Addison Jackson, senior, St. Amant High
Catchers: Kami Gautreau, senior, St. Amant High
Infield: Alix Franklin, junior, St. Amant High School; Mary Beth Zeller, junior, St. Amant High; Harper Dupre, junior, Dutchtown High; Cayden Tullier, freshman, East Ascension High
Outfield: Makinzey Elisar, junior, St. Amant High; Aralee Beene, senior, St. Amant High; Alexa Womack, senior, Dutchtown High
Utility: Corin Waguespack, junior, East Ascension High
MVP: Addison Jackson, senior, St. Amant High
Coach of the Year: Amy Pitre St Amant
Second team
Pitchers: Abby Froelich, sophomore, Dutchtown High
Catchers: Avery Stevens, freshman, East Ascension High
Infield: Sam Landaiche, junior, St. Amant High; Kate Rills, senior, East Ascension High
Outfield: Shelby Lewis, freshman, East Ascension
Honorable mention
St. Amant: Aubrey Dunne, Olivia Falcon, Halle Haydel
East Ascension: Madison Stevens, Mya Lanoux
Dutchtown: Brooke Vicknair, Katie VanHaverbeke, Maddie West, Maddie Keller