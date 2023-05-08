Ascension Parish is well represented on all-district lists.

8-1A all-district softball

First team

Ascension Christian: Mattie Dixon, Noelle Laiche, Lauren Swanson

Ascension Catholic: Ava Gauthe, Ava Bright, Raegan Tripode, Aubree Delatte, Sydney Vialion

Second team

Ascension Christian: Marie Brignac, Emma Guy

Ascension Catholic: Bailee Simoneaux, Katie Marroy, Londyn Pennison

Honorable mention

Ascension Catholic: Anna Schexnayder, Sarah Pizzolato

5-5A all-district softball

First team

Pitcher: Addison Jackson, senior, St. Amant High

Catchers: Kami Gautreau, senior, St. Amant High

Infield: Alix Franklin, junior, St. Amant High School; Mary Beth Zeller, junior, St. Amant High; Harper Dupre, junior, Dutchtown High; Cayden Tullier, freshman, East Ascension High

Outfield: Makinzey Elisar, junior, St. Amant High; Aralee Beene, senior, St. Amant High; Alexa Womack, senior, Dutchtown High

Utility: Corin Waguespack, junior, East Ascension High

MVP: Addison Jackson, senior, St. Amant High

Coach of the Year: Amy Pitre St Amant

Second team

Pitchers: Abby Froelich, sophomore, Dutchtown High

Catchers: Avery Stevens, freshman, East Ascension High

Infield: Sam Landaiche, junior, St. Amant High; Kate Rills, senior, East Ascension High

Outfield: Shelby Lewis, freshman, East Ascension

Honorable mention

St. Amant: Aubrey Dunne, Olivia Falcon, Halle Haydel

East Ascension: Madison Stevens, Mya Lanoux

Dutchtown: Brooke Vicknair, Katie VanHaverbeke, Maddie West, Maddie Keller

Troy LeBoeuf covers sports for the Ascension Advocate. He can be reached at troyleboeuf@hotmail.com or ascension@theadvocate.com or on Twitter @Troyleboeuf.

