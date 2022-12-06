Ascension Public Schools employee Lisa Lavigne has been named the 2022-23 Educational Diagnostician of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Educational Diagnosticians
The award is known as the Merry Jane Bourgeois Award.
"We are always so proud of and for our employees when their hard work, dedication, skills, and expertise are recognized at the state level. We certainly agree that this recognition is well deserved. Congratulations to Ms. Lavigne for her hard work and dedication to working with our students," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
An educational diagnostician administers and interprets academic assessments to students being evaluated for special education eligibility. They also provide on-site educational assistance for students and consultations for teachers who develop intervention strategies for children remaining in the regular classroom setting, a news release said.
"Ms. Lavigne does exceptional work in identifying and supporting our students with disabilities. She is a fantastic example of our core values of learning, leadership, teamwork and service," said Ascension Public Schools Director of Special Education Lynn Hathaway.
Lavigne served as a special education teacher in Ascension Parish for 23 years at St. Amant Middle and Lake Elementary schools. She then served on the School Building Level Committee and as a 504 facilitator for primary schools before moving into her current role as a district educational diagnostician, a position she has held for the last six years.
She earned both a bachelor's degree in business education and a master's degree in special education from Southeastern Louisiana University. Lavigne lives in Gonzales with her husband, Keith, who is also an educator and coach at St. Amant Middle. They have two adult children.
"I am so honored to be chosen among so many hardworking, dedicated educational diagnosticians from across the state. My job is such a rewarding experience, and I truly enjoy collaborating with parents, teachers, administration, and pupil appraisal staff throughout our district in order to identify and ensure the success of our students with special needs," Lavigne said. "I can only hope that I have made a positive impact on the many students of all abilities I have worked with over the years in Ascension Public Schools."
A statewide organization, the mission of the Louisiana Association of Educational Diagnosticians is to promote a fellowship in which ethical practices are maintained, provide continuing education, and assist the children of Louisiana in reaching their maximum potential through the high standards of the organization. The association selects one person each year for this statewide recognition, which is announced at its annual meeting.