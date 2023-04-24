The Ascension Parish Library's May calendar is filled with activities for the family.
Here's a few upcoming events. Visit myapl.org for more information on programs and activities
Under Your Wing
Many wild birds are found injured or fall out of nests and are abandoned by their parents yearly. The LSU Veterinary School Wildlife Rehabilitation Program saves, heals, releases and sometimes provides a home for animals that cannot be released.
Get a face-to-face view of hawks, owls, and other birds at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at the library in Galvez. Learn when to intervene in nature and what you can do to save these birds.
Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339.
Create fancy jars
Create a glass jar with a quirky twist — a metal lid topped with an eye-catching golden animal. On May 1, visit any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up one of these safari packets. Each contains an animal, gold paint, glue, a jar, and a brush. Once yours is complete, use it to hold cotton balls or whatever you need to store.
Tai Chi for arthritis, fall prevention
Ascension Parish Library has teamed up with the Capitol Area Agency on Aging for an evidence-based fall prevention program for adults 60 and older. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention offers a gentle exercise option to help reduce the risk of falling by improving strength, balance, coordination and flexibility.
This series of one-hour classes will be held twice a week through June 7.
Endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arthritis Foundations around the world, Tai Chi is easy, enjoyable and safe for people with or without arthritis to learn. Medical studies have shown that the program can relieve pain for people with arthritis, improve their quality of life, and prevent falls for older adults, a news release said.
No prior experience is necessary; however, class size is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register and attend the 9 a.m. classes in Gonzales or (255) 622-3339 to register and attend the 11 a.m. classes in Galvez.
Preserving Our History
On May 4, the library’s oral history interview with Gaynell Bourgeois Moore premieres on the Louisiana Digital Library. Forty-four years ago, on this exact day, the Ashland-Belle Helene plantation in Geismar was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Visit louisianadigitallibrary.org/apl to listen as Moore, a native of St. Amant, discusses the complicated relationship between the growing chemical industry presence in Ascension and the desire to preserve the parish’s architectural history.
Moore is an author, painter, musician and one of the many voices of Ascension Parish whose memories and experiences contribute to the rich history of our parish. She spent two years as a tour guide at Ashland-Belle Helene and another 15 years at Houmas House.
She witnessed some resistance to the sale of Ashland-Belle Helene to Shell Chemical in 1992, and she testified on behalf of the owners of Houmas House when construction of a new chemical plant in St. James Parish was first proposed. She also saw how Sept. 11, 2001, impacted the tourism industry she held so near to her heart.
While Moore’s oral history interview primarily focuses on her stories of plantation tourism in south Louisiana, it pairs with her book, "I Saved the Best for Last: The Amazing Journey of a True Cajun Lady."
Growing Up Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library will host Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls at 9 a.m. May 6 at the library in Gonzales, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. This matter-of-fact and reassuring discussion about a normal part of growing up is designed for girls ages 9—11 and their parents or guardians. Space is limited. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Cozy Cat Café
Get ready to help a few furry friends socialize so they can find a forever home. Work on a cat-themed puzzle, make a toy to take home to your feline friend, or relax and read with one of the cats that’ll be here from Cara’s House. The Cozy Cat Café will be set up at 9 a.m. May 6 at the library in Galvez. Adoptions will be available but are not required to attend this event.
Kawaii Drawing
Flex your pencil and learn to make anything kawaii chibi. Chibi is Japanese for small and kawaii means cute. The art style began when students started using faces and hearts in their writings — Hello Kitty is one of the most global kawaii icons. On Saturday, May 6, children 6 to 8 years old will learn to draw cute characters, foods, and more as they explore this art form with comic artist and illustrator Becca Hillburn. The workshop starts at 10 a.m. at the library’s Dutchtown location. Call (225) 673-8699 to register.